LAWRENCE, Kansas — The Sooners’ hopes of an undefeated season rested on one final heave to the end zone. With three seconds left and Oklahoma trailing by five, Dillon Gabriel had no choice but to heave it towards the end zone. But the Jayhawks pass rush got to Gabriel, who had to rush the throw. The throw was batted around before eventually being caught out of bounds by a Jayhawk defense, which put the finishing touches on a 38-33 loss for the Sooners. That’s the first loss of the season for the Sooners, who fall to 7-1. It’s a particularly gut-wrenching defeat. The Sooners hadn’t lost to Kansas since 1997 and had won their last eight contests in Lawrence, Kansas. Plus, the path to the Big 12 championship game narrows just a bit. Here’s a look at the instant reaction, takeaways and analysis for the Sooners:

Tawee Walker finds significant rhythm, but injuries keep him out

In the second quarter, the Sooners ran the ball better than they have all season. In just the second quarter alone, the Sooners took 21 carries for 133 yards and three touchdowns (6.3 yards per carry). The biggest reason was Tawee Walker, who had 97 rushing yards at halftime. It kept going in the third quarter, too, as the Sooners ran 14 times for 76 yards. But as Walker struggled with injuries in the fourth quarter, the rushing offense went downhill. The team took 10 carries for just 23 yards, averaging 2.3 yards per carry. Notably, Walker had just one carry in the fourth quarter. Walker finished the game with 146 rushing yards and a touchdown, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes, who saw his first snaps since the Tulsa game, combined for 36 yards on 11 carries. Jalil Farooq rushed for 18 yards on five carries, including a hugely critical fumble that led to a Kansas touchdown. If it wasn't already clear before the game, Saturday proved it — Walker is the best running back on the team and needs to be the No. 1 option moving forward, if he's healthy. Also notably, the Sooners had the most success on the ground when offensive linemen Jacob Sexton and Cayden Green were in the game. The Jayhawks, notably, also had success on the ground, finishing with 225 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 41 carries (5.5 YPC). That's easily the worst performance of the season by the Sooners' run defense.

Turnovers tell the story

The Sooners and the Jayhawks both had three takeaways, marking just the second time this season the Sooners failed to win the turnover battle. The turnovers proved to be hugely critical. Dillon Gabriel threw an interception on the Sooners' first possession, which was taken by Mello Dotson for a 37-yard touchdown to give the Jayhawks the lead. Farooq's fumble was a backbreaker, too, as KU quarterback Jason Bean scored a 38-yard touchdown on the next player. The fumble came on a handoff up the middle to Farooq, who took a hard hit from a Jayhawk defender. The Sooners almost appeared to survive the mistakes. They got incredibly lucky when Marcus Stripling's fumble on a third-quarter kickoff resulted in a missed field goal by Kansas. Ethan Downs' interception with 2:29 left in the fourth quarter gave the Sooners a chance to seal the game with a first down. But the Sooners gained just two yards, burned just 24 seconds off the clock and was forced to punt. Losing the turnover margin nearly cost the Sooners against UCF. Not winning it played a huge role in their loss to the Jayhawks. It's clear that the winning formula for the Sooners includes winning the turnover battle.

Injuries take a huge toll for the Sooners

The Sooners were mostly without the services of Peyton Bowen and Gentry Williams, who are both dealing with injuries. Marcus Major also wasn't available. Then to make matters worse, Danny Stutsman was injured near the end of the first half and only played one snap in the second half. It also didn't help when Reggie Pearson was called for a targeting penalty on Bean at the goal line. Pearson was ejected, and the Jayhawks received a fresh set of downs at the one-yard line and eventually scored. The Jayhawks likely aren't too worried, considering starting quarterback Jalon Daniels has missed multiple weeks. But it's clear the Sooners' injuries are mounting, and the team doesn't have a ton of resources to replace them.

Gabriel, OU receivers don't find much success