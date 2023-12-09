TULSA — After a back-and-forth affair through most of the first half, a 14-2 run gave Oklahoma a 12-point lead over Arkansas heading into halftime.

But Porter Moser and the players knew it wasn't over yet. That was quickly proven true, when the Razorbacks scored six points in the first minute of the second half to cut the Sooners' lead to six points.

Now, Oklahoma had to respond. At the center of that response was Javian McCollum.

The OU guard came down and made a 3-pointer for the Sooners' first points of the half. On the next possession he was fouled on a 3-pointer, making all three free throws. That trip to the charity stripe pushes things back to the Sooners, who went on an 11-0 run to extend the lead to 19 points.

Each time the Razorbacks appeared to build momentum, the Sooners had an answer. That proved to be the difference, as the Sooners left the BOK Center on Saturday with a 79-70 win over the Razorbacks.

From the 16:41 mark of the second half until the final minute, the Razorbacks never got closer than 12 points.

"I thought that was a big key," Moser said after the game. "... (Arkansas has) been down before. They keep battling back. We knew that. They cut it to, I think, six (points). I was debating about whether to call timeout or not. I trusted them to get some stops. Then we got it back up to 10 or 12 again. Those guys have been doing that, bouncing back.

"I have to credit our guys for settling down and getting some stops. We knew Arkansas was going to keep fighting. And they did. They play so hard. We knew that, at halftime, (we) had a lot of basketball left."

Neither team gained much of an advantage through most of the first half. Through the first 15 minutes, the biggest lead by either team was four points and it was tied 23-23 with just under five minutes to go.

The Sooners have proven a few things throughout this 9-0 start to the season. They've found different ways to win, whether that's coasting to easy victories or having to respond to opposing runs and make plays at critical times. Against Arkansas, they continued to take punches and then delivered a few of their own.

Here's a look at the takeaways and notes from another statement win by the Sooners: