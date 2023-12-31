NORMAN — If there's anything this Oklahoma team has done consistently, it's flip the switch and take over the game quickly. However, Monmouth made that difficult. In fact, the Hawks led 42-41 with 13:08 left to go in the game. That's when the Sooners woke up. Otega Oweh converted a four-point play, Le'Tre Darthard hit a 3-pointer on the next possession and the Sooners got back-to-back dunks from Oweh and Jalon Moore. In the span of just over four minutes, the Sooners went on a 17-1 run to completely take control of the game. "We couldn’t get separation," OU coach Porter Moser said. "We got some separation. In the first half, we got (the lead) to like eight, but they kept cutting it. It was huge. Huge for his confidence and getting that and so much with the DCO. I thought our defense – we were getting gaps, getting stops. "We just keep talking about continuing to defend. Continuing to defend and being hard to score against. I thought we were getting good shots... There's gonna be times where you're gonna get locked up offensively, but you better be defending. You better be locking up. And that's what I think this group has got, is, I think we're defending through offensive lulls, and that's what you've gotta have, especially heading into the Big 12." It wasn't always pretty, but the Sooners again flipped the switch en route to a 72-56 New Year's Even win on Sunday at the Lloyd Noble Center, finishing the non-conference slate with a 12-1 record. Here's two takeaways and some notes from the game:

Moore dominates the second half

The Sooners' defense came up huge, limiting Monmouth to just 36% shooting for the game. But Moore's offense in the second half was a catalyst, too. Moore scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the second half while making all six of his shot attempts and all three of his 3s. His other three makes? They were dunks. "I thought Jalon Moore was playing so much within himself," Moser said. "... Early on, they came out on him so he drove. Then they stayed back, and he hit a shot. In transition, he’s ridiculous with his effort. You see guys who are athletic, but they don’t get their athleticism into the game. Jalon Moore gets his athleticism into the game so much. Running, jumping, energy. I thought he played a phenomenal game within himself." In addition to his 21 points (8/10 shooting), Moore added six rebounds, two blocks and a steal. His 21 points were his second most of the season.

Javian McCollum, Milos Uzan lead the offense

Through 13 games, McCollum and Uzan have established a rhythm in the backcourt. When they play together, McCollum plays in more of a score-first role, while Uzan is more of a facilitator. Moser also staggers their minutes, leaving one of them on the floor at all times. Against Monmouth, they played well individually and together. McCollum finished with 11 points (4/8 shooting), eight assists and five rebounds, while Uzan added 10 points (3/6 shooting) and eight assists. The two guards combined for 16 assists and only three turnovers. “I tell you what, the last couple of games they’re taking care of the ball so well," Moser said. "Eight assists each. 16 assists, three turnovers between those two. They had no turnovers in our last game. I thought that was a real positive. It’s great. It’s such a luxury because one of them went out and the next thing you know, we went on a run. It’s just such a luxury having two guys you’ve got complete confidence in with the ball.”

NOTES