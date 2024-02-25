It certainly looked like Oklahoma might face some challenges out in California this weekend. But outside of a couple innings, the Sooners had no issues. They outscored their opponents 42-5 across five games, leaving the Mary Nutter Classic with a 5-0 record and a 14-0 record on the season. The top-ranked Sooners have now won 66 consecutive games dating back to last season. Here's a look at how things shook out for the Sooners:

FRIDAY

Advertisement

OKLAHOMA 9, NO. 20 MISSISSIPPI STATE 3 — The Bulldogs took it at the Sooners to start the game as the first couple of innings went back and forth. After Mississippi State scored two runs in the top of the first, Kinzie Hansen hit a two-run homer to tie it. But the Bulldogs came back with a run in the top of the second to take a 3-2 lead. In the bottom of the frame, Rylie Boone hit a double that scored Avery Hodge and Ella Parker to give the Sooners lead they never relinquished. For good measure, they added five runs over the next three innings to secure a 9-3 win. — Nicole May got the start in the circle and uncharacteristically struggled early. Through two innings May surrendered five hits and three earned runs, including a two-run home run to start the game. She did however find her footing in the third and fourth innings, surrendering just two hits and no runs. She finished with four strikeouts. — Redshirt freshman SJ Geurin, who made her collegiate debut last weekend, relieved May in the fifth inning and surrendered zero hits or runs to go with one walk and one strikeout in 1.2 innings. Kelly Maxwell threw the final 1.1 innings, recording four strikeouts without surrendering a hit.

OKLAHOMA 10, WISCONSIN 2 (5) — Kasidi Pickering and Rylie Boone each hit single RBIs in the second inning to start the scoring, but Wisconsin responded with a run in the third and fourth innings to tie it. — The fourth inning is when the Sooners' offense exploded, as they scored eight runs to push the lead to 10-2. — Maxwell got the start in the circle and snagged the win, throwing two strikeouts while surrendering three hits, two runs and four walks in four innings. Karlie Keeney pitched one inning in relief, allowing zero hits or runs. — Pickering led the way with two hits, two runs and two RBIs.The Sooners had six hits as a team.

SATURDAY

OKLAHOMA 7, SAN DIEGO STATE 0 — Kierston Deal became the first OU pitcher this season to pitch all seven innings, and she delivered. The true sophomore recorded six strikeouts and surrendered just three hits, building on her solid performance last weekend. — Jayda Coleman got the scoring started in the second inning with a single that scored Maya Bland and Boone. Tiare Jennings blasted a two-run home run — her fifth home run of the season — in the fifth inning then followed it with a double in the sixth inning that scored Alyssa Brito and Hannah Coor. Parker hit a single in the bottom of the sixth to score Jennings to finish the scoring. — Jennings led the way with four RBIs, three hits and two runs.

SUNDAY

OKLAHOMA 8, SEATTLE 0 (6) — The Sooners got a couple of big moments against Seattle. The first one came early, when Riley Ludlam smacked a solo home run in the bottom of the second, marking her first home run of the season. — The brightest spot light was Parker. The true freshman homered to center field in the fourth inning, which scored Ludlam, then followed it with a three-run home run in the sixth inning. — Avery Hodge hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to score Maya Bland to complete the scoring. — Keeney got the start in the circle, throwing five strikeouts and surrendering four hits in 4.2 innings. Paytn Monticelli threw three strikeouts and surrendered zero hits in 1.1 innings in relief.

OKLAHOMA 9, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 0 (5) — The Sooners put this game away early with a five-run frame in the second inning. Coleman started it with a solo home run, then the Sooners had RBIs from Boone, Pickering and Jennings. — Brito and Alynah Torres both hit two-run home runs in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively. It was the first home run of the season for Torres. — May bounced back from her tough performance against Mississippi State with a solid outing, throwing seven strikeouts while surrendering zero hits in four innings. Maxwell gave up two hits and no runs in one inning.

NOTES