NORMAN — Even after Oklahoma started the game with a 12-0 run against Providence, Porter Moser knew his team was going to win with defense. He was right. Providence immediately responded with an 11-0 run — fueled by a three-straight 3-pointers from star guard Devin Carter — and that was the beginning of what turned out to be a back-and-forth affair at the Lloyd Noble Center. After that initial run the Sooners never led by more than nine points in the first half and took a 35-31 lead into halftime. It didn't stop in the second half, particularly when Providence briefly took a 42-41 lead at the 15-minute mark. With just eight minutes to go, the Sooners clung to a five-point lead. From there, the defense took back over. The Sooners ended the game on a 21-5 run over the final eight minutes, eventually cruising to a 72-51 win over Providence. Providence shot just 40% overall (21/52) and made just 21.7% of their 3-point attempts (5/23). In the second half, the Friars scored just 20 points on 33% shooting. The Sooners forced 15 turnovers and recorded 12 steals, turning the Friars' mistakes into 16 points. "I thought the way we came out defensively, I thought we were super aggressive," Moser said. "We did a couple of different things, trapping-wise. But we know they’re a good team. We talked about Devin Carter, he came back and hit three straight 3s and erased that really quick. There was a crazy end to the half, we played four minutes and something without a stop. And to end up plus-four at half, we talked about it at halftime. We were gonna stay fresh defensively. And that was gonna be the key. And I thought defensively in the second half we did some really good things." "... The biggest thing is everybody wants to play fast, everybody does. But you can’t play fast at the expense of defense. What these guys are doing is playing faster and crashing the glass. They’re doing it starting with the defensive end. They were most excited about the 20 points allowed in the second half. They recognized right away that’s why we won. It was our defense."

Javian McCollum, Milos Uzan lead the way

Uzan and McCollum have each had big performances this season. But through the first eight games, it's been rare for them to play well at the same time. Against Providence, that changed. McCollum finished with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting, while Uzan had 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting. The biggest thing, however, was their rebounding. Los finished with a career-high 12 boards, giving him his first double-double as a Sooner, while McCollum added seven rebounds. They finished No. 1 and No. 2 on the team in rebounding. "They’ve been preaching to us that guards got to go in and crash," McCollum said. "I think that’s good, because now we’re able to crash and get the rebound; now we don’t have to come back for the ball, and now we’re able to push in transition, and that gets everybody going because we can find the shooters and everything.” For Moser, it was encouraging to see his starting guards complement each other. “I’ve talked about it, having those two-headed leaders, point guards," Moser said. "The rebounding they did, the control of the game they did, it was great to see them really start to get in a groove together. But they did so much other than scoring, and they provided that scoring. They ran that drop coverage. Providence is really, really good defensively and they make you make that floater, that midrange shot, and both those guys are good at that shot. But they make you take those shots. “I really think they’re elite defensively. They’re physical. But I thought Javian and Los were outstanding both together the same night. It really was the key.”

Sooners continue to dominate the boards

That's been Moser's message since the Sooners were outrebounded in the season opener against Central Michigan, and it's worked. The Sooners recorded a 40-23 advantage on the glass against Providence, which included a 10-1 advantage on offensive rebounds. Most notably, they led to more opportunities. The Sooners scored 16 second-chance points and 14 fast-break points. Sam Godwin, John Hugley and Uzan each had two offensive rebounds. It marks the seventh-straight game the Sooners have recorded at least nine offensive rebounds. "We wanted to get fastbreak points off our defense and offensive rebounds," Moser said. "We had 16 second-chance points, and I thought we did a great job and held them off the offensive glass.”

