Takeaways, notes from the Sooners' 21-point victory over Providence
NORMAN — Even after Oklahoma started the game with a 12-0 run against Providence, Porter Moser knew his team was going to win with defense.
He was right.
Providence immediately responded with an 11-0 run — fueled by a three-straight 3-pointers from star guard Devin Carter — and that was the beginning of what turned out to be a back-and-forth affair at the Lloyd Noble Center. After that initial run the Sooners never led by more than nine points in the first half and took a 35-31 lead into halftime.
It didn't stop in the second half, particularly when Providence briefly took a 42-41 lead at the 15-minute mark. With just eight minutes to go, the Sooners clung to a five-point lead.
From there, the defense took back over. The Sooners ended the game on a 21-5 run over the final eight minutes, eventually cruising to a 72-51 win over Providence.
Providence shot just 40% overall (21/52) and made just 21.7% of their 3-point attempts (5/23). In the second half, the Friars scored just 20 points on 33% shooting. The Sooners forced 15 turnovers and recorded 12 steals, turning the Friars' mistakes into 16 points.
"I thought the way we came out defensively, I thought we were super aggressive," Moser said. "We did a couple of different things, trapping-wise. But we know they’re a good team. We talked about Devin Carter, he came back and hit three straight 3s and erased that really quick. There was a crazy end to the half, we played four minutes and something without a stop. And to end up plus-four at half, we talked about it at halftime. We were gonna stay fresh defensively. And that was gonna be the key. And I thought defensively in the second half we did some really good things."
"... The biggest thing is everybody wants to play fast, everybody does. But you can’t play fast at the expense of defense. What these guys are doing is playing faster and crashing the glass. They’re doing it starting with the defensive end. They were most excited about the 20 points allowed in the second half. They recognized right away that’s why we won. It was our defense."
Javian McCollum, Milos Uzan lead the way
Uzan and McCollum have each had big performances this season. But through the first eight games, it's been rare for them to play well at the same time.
Against Providence, that changed. McCollum finished with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting, while Uzan had 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting.
The biggest thing, however, was their rebounding. Los finished with a career-high 12 boards, giving him his first double-double as a Sooner, while McCollum added seven rebounds. They finished No. 1 and No. 2 on the team in rebounding.
"They’ve been preaching to us that guards got to go in and crash," McCollum said. "I think that’s good, because now we’re able to crash and get the rebound; now we don’t have to come back for the ball, and now we’re able to push in transition, and that gets everybody going because we can find the shooters and everything.”
For Moser, it was encouraging to see his starting guards complement each other.
“I’ve talked about it, having those two-headed leaders, point guards," Moser said. "The rebounding they did, the control of the game they did, it was great to see them really start to get in a groove together. But they did so much other than scoring, and they provided that scoring. They ran that drop coverage. Providence is really, really good defensively and they make you make that floater, that midrange shot, and both those guys are good at that shot. But they make you take those shots.
“I really think they’re elite defensively. They’re physical. But I thought Javian and Los were outstanding both together the same night. It really was the key.”
Sooners continue to dominate the boards
That's been Moser's message since the Sooners were outrebounded in the season opener against Central Michigan, and it's worked. The Sooners recorded a 40-23 advantage on the glass against Providence, which included a 10-1 advantage on offensive rebounds.
Most notably, they led to more opportunities. The Sooners scored 16 second-chance points and 14 fast-break points.
Sam Godwin, John Hugley and Uzan each had two offensive rebounds. It marks the seventh-straight game the Sooners have recorded at least nine offensive rebounds.
"We wanted to get fastbreak points off our defense and offensive rebounds," Moser said. "We had 16 second-chance points, and I thought we did a great job and held them off the offensive glass.”
Notes
— With the win, the Sooners improve to 8-0 on the season against a Providence team that was 7-1 coming into the game. They'll be tested again this weekend against Tulsa for the annual Crimson and Cardinal Classic at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Game time is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN2.
— Godwin returned after missing last week's matchup with Arkansas Pine Bluff due to an illness. His return was a welcome sign, as he finished with 12 points (5/6 shooting), four rebounds, a block and two steals.
"He does what he does," Moser said. "I know he had a couple of second-chance points. He did some really good defense. He had a great plug in the first half defensively that we talked about. He did a lot of really good things energy-wise, toughness-wise, that I thought was really good... Really, really good coming back. We needed him."
— McCollum continues to establish himself as the primary engine of the Sooners' offense, and that showed in the postgame comments from Providence coach Kim English, who compared him favorably to a former NBA player.
"He's a great player," English said. "We knew who he was at Siena. He's having a really good start to the season. He looks like Allen Iverson out there. He is a very, very talented guard. He made some shots over good defense. Some, he made us pay versus bad defense. I feel like he made every right play. He had a really good game."
— Otega Oweh continues to show his growth. He finished with 13 points, three rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal, but the biggest thing has been his offensive development. He made 2-of-4 3-pointers, including a crucial one off the dribble to help seal the win.
Oweh has scored 13 points or more in all but one game this season, and is now 7-of-9 on 3-point attempts.
— The Sooners talked a lot about how great the crowd at last Thursday's game against Arkansas Pine Bluff, which was held at McCasland Field House. On Tuesday, the Sooners were back at Lloyd Noble Center, hoping a big crowd would return.
The fans, particularly the students, had a great showing and really pumped up the energy late in the game. Moser and the Sooners noticed.
"I mean, home court advantage. That's what it's about," Moser said. "I keep saying, you don't have great top-20 teams without a home court advantage. And I thought the last seven minutes... You really noticed on those free throws, and they were great. And that's fun. And that's fun to see and it energizes everybody, especially on a physical game like that. It gives you, and I thought they really provided a spark for us, that crowd.
"And you just visualize, 'what if that thing was full?' You know, and just visualize that, because I thought the people that were there were really loud and that was great to see that."
— The S