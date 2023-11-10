NORMAN — Even after Monday's 89-59 win over Central Michigan, OU coach Porter Moser wasn't satisfied. The main reason was the Sooners' second-half defense. So on Friday, with the Sooners leading 50-23, Moser was focused on the team's second-half defense. Mississippi Valley State shot 36% in the first half, and Moser was looking for it to be lower. Mission accomplished. The Sooners held MVS to just 28.6% in the second half en route to a 82-43 win, improving to 2-0 on the season. Here's a look at a couple takeaways and notes from the Sooners' win:

Otega Oweh leads the way offensively

Oweh continues to flash an improved offensive game this season. The second-year player led the Sooners with a career-high and game-high 20 points on 8 of 11 shooting, and he scored in a variety of ways. He hit a 3-pointer, hit a few floaters and got to the rim in transition. He also added six rebounds and three steals. Moser talked about Oweh's improvement during the offseason, and it's been on display through the first two games. "The first thing is his shot," Moser said. "Man, we’re totally comfortable with him shooting. And he is too. He’s two for two (from the 3-point line). But he’s just, it’s not like he’s trying to force it. It just came to him. And his ball handling is better. He did what you’re supposed to do: get better in the offseason. And you’re older, you’re another year where you’re more comfortable and he seems that way. We just gotta keep him going and really just letting it come to him."

Sooners dominate the boards

Rebounding had been a point of emphasis after the season opener, which saw the Sooners and Central Michigan tie with 34 rebounds a piece. Central Michigan also nabbed 14 offensive rebounds to the Sooners' seven. So against MVS, it was imperative that the Sooners win the rebounding battle. They did it easily, grabbing 51 to MVS's 23 while holding a 20-7 advantage on the offensive glass. Sam Godwin led the charge with 11 rebounds, including seven on offense. Rivaldo Soares also had four. "We talked so much about flipping the script on the rebounding," Moser said. "I’m sure the guys said the same thing. Central Michigan had 14 offensive rebounds, we had seven, and we wanted to flip the script. We knew Mississippi Valley the other night against LSU had 17. So we were like, ‘We need to flip the script.’ We had 20 and we held them to seven. So I love that."

Notes