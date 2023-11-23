Takeaways, notes from the Sooners' rout of Iowa
It started with a jumper from Otega Oweh. That was followed by a Milos Uzan layup and back-to-back buckets from Sam Godwin. By the 11:18 mark of the first half, Oklahoma led Iowa 20-10.
The Cyclones never got closer than eight points the rest of the way, as the Sooners coasted to a 79-67 Thanksgiving win on Thursday at the Rady Children's Invitational. The Sooners, fueled by a stout defense and 46 paint points, led by as many as 22 points in the second half.
Here's a look at three takeaways and notes from the Sooners' win:
Jalon Moore has his breakout game
Moore was already in the midst of his best game as a Sooner by halftime. But early in the second half, he decided to punctuate it with a highlight dunk over Iowa's Payton Sandfort.
That dunk punctuated the Sooners' dominance at the rim and Moore's huge impact on the game. The former Georgia Tech transfer finished with a game-high 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting and 1 of 1 from 3, adding five rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Moore, who's started four of the Sooners' first five games, has injected the Sooners with much-needed athleticism that the team simply didn't have last season.
Sooners cage the Hawkeyes' red-hot offense
Coming into the game, the Hawkeyes had been on absolute tear on offense. They averaged 95 points per game over their first four contests, with ranked fourth in the country.
The Sooners made sure to put a stop to that.
The Hawkeyes shot just 24 of 67 (35.8%) from the floor and 4 of 23 (17.4) from the 3-point line on their way to a season-low 67 points. The Sooners forced 14 Iowa turnovers, which they converted into 20 points, and coughed up the ball just eight times.
The Hawkeyes did miss a few open shots, but for the most part the Sooners simply had their offense out of sync.
Otega Oweh continues his hot start to the season
Moore received some help from his teammates, particularly from Oweh. The sophomore finished with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting, adding four rebounds and a team-high four steals.
Oweh has been on an absolute tear this season. He leads the team in scoring (14.8 points per game) and is shooting 66.7% from the field. He's shot 60% or better in all five games to start the season and he also leads the team in steals (13).
NOTES
— Javian McCollum continues to assert himself as arguably the best one-on-one player on the team. He finished with 14 points on 6 of 11 shooting and made huge shots near the end of the shot clock on several possessions.
— It's been a bit of a struggle from the 3-point to start the season for the Sooners. The team is shooting 31% on the season and converted just 4 of 20 attempts against the Hawkeyes. But they've made up for it by getting to the free throw line and by attacking the rim. It's not an issue right now, but it's something to monitor.
— OU coach Porter Moser said he would experiment with his lineups early in the season, but so far he's liked what he's seen from the starting group of McCollum, Milos Uzan, Oweh, Moore and Sam Godwin.
— It's been a tough start for Uzan, who's shooting below 30% from the field and from 3. He shot just 2 of 7 against Iowa but did finish with a team-high nine assists.
— While the Sooners won nearly every statistical battle against Iowa, they did lose the rebounding battle 44-35, including an 18-9 disadvantage on the offensive glass. That's been a major point of emphasis for Moser this season.
— The Sooners take on the winner of today's USC-Seton Hall game on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports.