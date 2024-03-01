Here's some notes and takeaways from the Sooners' double-header sweep in the debut of their new stadium.

Kinzie Hansen did the honors in the first game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh, sealing a 9-7 win over Miami (OH). In the second game it was Alynah Torres , who hit a double that scored two runs to secure an 8-0 run-rule victory over Liberty in five innings.

In fitting fashion, both games ended in walk-off hits by the Sooners.

NORMAN — Opening day at the new Love's Field included two games for the Sooners.

— The pitching was a bit off balance in the first game. Nicole May got the start and immediately surrendered back-to-back home runs that put the Sooners in an early 3-0 deficit. She didn't surrender another hit in her next 2.2 innings and recorded five strikeouts but also walked five batters, and she was eventually relieved by Karlie Keeney.

Keeney started off well but really struggled in the seventh inning, surrendering back-to-back-to-back home runs that turned a four-run OU lead into a 7-7 tie. Keeney had not surrendered a run in her previous 18.2 innings this season.

SJ Geurin then came in for Keeney and got the Sooners out of the jam. (Note: Miami leads the country in home runs per game, averaging more than three per contest).

It was a completely different story with Kelly Maxwell, who pitched all five innings against Liberty and surrendered just two hits and zero runs while striking out seven batters.

— While Patty Gasso has been alternating Avery Hodge and Alynah Torres at second base for much of the season, that wasn't the case on Friday. Torres started both games at second base.

Hodge pinch hit in both games, but Torres' walk-off to end the Liberty game was a crucial play.

— Riley Ludlam didn't start the Miami game but came through in a crucial moment, hitting an RBI single that scored Kinzie Hansen in the sixth inning to give the Sooners a 4-3 lead, their first of the game.

Ludlam, however, did start as the designated player against Liberty, recording a hit, an RBI and two runs in three at-bats.

— True freshman Kassidi Pickering has taken control of the starting left field spot. She recorded three runs, two hits and two RBIs across the three games, including a pivotal home run in the sixth inning that helped extend the lead. She also hit a home run to start the scoring against Liberty in the second inning.

— Four different players recorded a home run on Friday: Alyssa Brito, Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen and Pickering. Brito now leads the team in home runs with six.

— During the dedication ceremony before the games started, OU athletic director Joe Castiglione confirmed that there will be another ceremony when the stadium is officially finished.

Castiglione also mentioned that the ceremony will include a statue of Gasso, which will be placed outside of Gate 1.

— With the two victories, the Sooners have now 69 games in a row.

— Up next: The Sooners continue the OU Tournament against Louisiana at 11 a.m. Saturday and against Liberty at 1:45 p.m. Both games will be on ESPN+.