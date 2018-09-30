Every play matters, but some end up being bigger than others in determining a game. Here are the five plays that told the story of Oklahoma avoiding the massive upset in an overtime win vs. Army. OU 66, Baylor 33 Play No. 1: Bears blow opportunity There was an air of uncertainty in Norman at kickoff. So many projected starters for Sooners weren’t suited up. Quarterback Kyler Murray was sat out the initial series for a violation of team rules, it was an eerie feeling. Following an OU punt, it felt like Baylor could get the crowd even more worried, but that went away with the muffed punt inside the OU 10-yard line. OU’s Curtis Bolton recovered the fumble. Rules state you can’t advance a muffed punt, so Bolton didn’t score his second touchdown of the season, but it had the OU offense in a great position once again. Murray returned for the second series, found Lee Morris for a touchdown two plays later, and all was calm again in Norman.

Play No. 2: Murray dazzles in run game OU was up 14-6 early in the second quarter when Murray showed, again, why he is one heck of a special talent to watch in college football. It was second-and-20 from OU’s 35 yard line, and the errant snap threw off the timing of the play. But when Murray is around, well, you just wait and watch to see what happens. Murray, composed as always, had full control as he headed down the left sideline. It turned into a positive play, then a first down, and if Murray could have pulled the tight-rope down the sideline, it would have been a touchdown. It was a 22-yard gain that then resulted in a 43-yard touchdown pass to Morris on the very next play as OU would play with at least a two-score advantage the rest of the game.

Play No. 3: Lamb punctuates perfect OU play OU was cruising at 28-6, but Baylor scored to close out the first half and start the second half to narrow the margin to 28-16. OU faced a third-and-six from its own 14 yard line when the play of the game happened. Murray was able to connect with CeeDee Lamb for an 86-yard score that was an example of everything going right. First, running back Trey Sermon did a tremendous job of picking up the blitz so Murray would have time to make the pass. Lamb came across the field open and Murray hit him in stride. You knew it would be a big gainer, but it became a touchdown once Marquise Brown gave Lamb a big-time block down the sideline 30 yards down the field. All that was left was for Lamb to finish his trot down the right sideline and give OU the 35-16 lead.

Play No. 4: Sermon’s shining moment It was an odd game for Sermon. As starting running back, a bit of a dud with 19 yards on eight carries. As a pass protector, pretty solid. As a receiver? His best play of the game. OU was up 42-23 in the final seconds of the third quarter when Sermon had a 20-yard rush wiped away by penalty. The very next play ended up as a 51-yard reception. Murray dumped the ball to Sermon, and the bruising running back did the rest. It was a tremendous run by Sermon, who had his facemask grabbed by two separate defenders. He was one yard away from an incredible touchdown, but it was still a huge play to watch.