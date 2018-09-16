Every play means something, but some plays tell the story of a game better than others. Here are the five plays that explain Oklahoma's 37-27 victory at Iowa State. OU 37, Iowa State 27 Play No. 1: Murray cannot overthrow Brown ... Throughout the majority of the first quarter, it appeared as though Iowa State was the better team. The Cyclones had 139 yards of offense, and you can already start to feel David Montgomery and Zeb Noland weren't going to make it easy for the Sooners.But OU has a great equalizer, perhaps the best combination in football is Kyler Murray's arm with Marquise Brown's speed. Because even when OU is in a rut, it just takes one play to turn it all around.The Sooners were up 3-0 in the first quarter, and Brown had just made a third down conversion catch when Lincoln Riley decided to take a chance. It worked with Murray airing it out for a 75-yard touchdown to Brown, who left everyone in the dust."He has that chip on his shoulder," Murray said. "Me being 5-10, him being however tall he is, we don’t let that narrative affect us. Small guys can make plays. I think he’s doing a great job."Brown would go on to have 191 yards on nine catches and set an OU single-half record with 189 receiving yards in the first half.



Play No. 2: Tease punctuates big-time drive ... This one isn't so much for the play, but for the drive that came along with it. The Cyclones had proven they were here for a fight, and OU had a 17-10 lead with 4:24 left in the first half.What proceeded from there was a 10-play, 74-yard drive that saw Murray hit Myles Tease for a 7-yard touchdown with :05 left in the half. You almost couldn't have scripted a better ending.The play itself was a great design. An easy pitch-and-catch for Murray and Tease, and then Tease had a convoy of blockers down the left side to stroll into the end zone to give OU a two-score lead into the break with the Sooners getting the ball first in the second half.

Play No. 3: Defense ends back-and-forth trend ... The third quarter probably felt a little too much like deja vu for OU fans, especially concerning the defense. Noland was 7-of-7 passing for 152 yards in the quarter, and the game saw four consecutive scoring drives.Two touchdowns for Iowa State. A touchdown and a field goal for OU. Austin Seibert's second field goal made it 34-24 for the Sooners late into the third quarter when OU put a stop together.Iowa State faced a second-and-three and a third-and-one with Mike Stoops' group coming up big to force the three-and-out.The third down call went to ISU's Sheldon Croney, and Neville Gallimore and Kahlil Haughton absolutely blew it up, resulting in a loss of 1 yard on the play to force ISU's first punt of the second half.

Play No. 4: Seibert ices the game ... Again, the ending sees Seibert kick what felt like the game-clinching field goal, but the drive itself is also something OU can use for confidence moving forward.The Cyclones simply wouldn't budge with OU holding a 34-27 lead with 10:35 left in the fourth quarter. By the time Seibert nailed his 42-yard field goal, there was only 2:51 left in the game.OU went on a 12-play, 47-yard drive. Riley had all the confidence in Seibert to make the kick. And the second it left Seibert's foot, you knew. Jack Trice Stadium went silent. You knew it was good.Seibert was sensational in Ames. All eight kickoffs were touchbacks, he was a perfect 3-for-3 in field goals and both of his punts were stellar. He was a huge reason for OU earning the victory."Seibert was, I mean, how awesome was he? Kicked every one out," Riley said. "Made all the field goals, including one there at the end that obviously was a big play. Then punted lights out. I don’t know what else you can do. He was awesome." The drive was a perfect example of how comfortable Kyler Murray has looked so far through three games. He finished 21-of-219 for 348 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the team with 15 carries for 77 yards.

Play No. 5: Motley gets a bit of redemption ... It was a rollercoaster day for OU junior cornerback Parnell Motley. He started off well, with a couple of pass breakups. But as ISU kept targeting Hakeem Butler vs. Motley, the Cyclones started to take full advantage of the bigger Butler.A rough middle portion of the game, Motley was able to end on a high note. Following great pressure by Kenneth Mann, Motley was able to pick off his first pass of the season and officially put the game on ice.It wasn't a great day for OU's defense, but maybe it'll mean something for Motley and the group to end the game forcing a turnover moving forward.