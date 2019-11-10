Every play matters in a college football game but some do a better job of explaining the story of a game more than others. Here are the five plays to summarize Oklahoma’s win vs. Iowa State. OU 42, Iowa State 41 Play No. 1: Motley drops another sure-fire INT Sounds like a broken record, but when plays like this happen, you understand a lot more why the Sooners do not have an official takeaway in the last five games. OU was rolling early, up 7-0, and Brock Purdy gave the defense one of the easiest opportunities to make a play. Parnell Motley has had a few this season and this was another one that he let slip through his fingers. The Sooners forced a punt and scored, so it didn’t hurt the scoreboard. But it hurt the mentality and confidence of the defense. You can tell this is starting to weigh on some of the guys with their inability to earn any takeaways.

Play No. 2: Lamb continues to do Lamb things No matter if you believe the defense is regressing, or that the offense is struggling to find rhythm with Jalen Hurts running so much. When all else fails, there’s still CeeDee Lamb. Lamb had another banner day with eight catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns and another highlight play of the season on his 63-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Just a simple toss that saw Lamb work his way to the other side of the field, hurdling defenders and picking up blocks along the way. You add in his block on Kennedy Brooks’ touchdown and Lamb recovering the onside kick, that was one heck of a performance. “That's what he does,” Brooks said. “You see all the time, him having big blocks, one in the Alabama game, one in this game. That's just part of his game. That makes him a complete receiver.”

Play No. 3: Brooks gets going We can debate Brooks’ usage rate at another time, but it was imperative he have some type of impact on the game. And he did. Brooks played a huge role in OU’s only score of the second half, with runs of 26 yards and the 48-yard touchdown. We’re focusing on the 26-yarder here because OU was backed to its own 4 yard line, and Brooks showed what an accomplished running back can do instead of just leaning on Hurts. The 15 carries felt nice but not enough, so just something we’ll have to continue to monitor the rest of the way.

Play No. 4: Bookie with a little redemption Wheels almost completely fell off for OU defense in the second half, but it made a couple of key stops. This one shows what can happen when people just do their job. Following a shocking Lamb fumble, it was now OU 42-28 with Iowa State knocking on the door. A big tackle for loss at the goal line by LaRon Stokes was followed by this nine-yard tackle for loss by Brendan Radley-Hiles. Neville Gallimore took care of Brock Purdy on the option play, and Radley-Hiles cleaned it up against Breece Hall. That’s how it’s supposed to be but hasn’t really been the case last two games.