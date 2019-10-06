Every play matters in a college football game, but some do a better job of telling the story than others. Here are the five that explain Oklahoma’s 45-20 victory at Kansas. OU 45, KU 20 Play No. 1: KU with a case of the dropsies The Jayhawks didn’t do themselves any favors in trying to pull off the upset. They dropped a sure pick-six in the first quarter and this fourth down failure started the downward trend the rest of the way. KU had a fourth-and-two at the OU 41 yard line with the game tied 7-7 early in the second quarter. The pass was on the money, but tight end James Sosinski dropped it. OU would score on the ensuing drive, taking the lead and racking up 42 unanswered points to win going away.

Play No. 2: Gallimore brings the boom OU was looking ahead to Texas or something because that first half was about as ugly as it gets in the Lincoln Riley era. A first-and-goal turned into a fourth-and-goal at the 44 yard line. But a big play by defensive tackle Neville Gallimore seemed to wake up the entire team. On third-and-five from the KU 7 yard line, Gallimore earned a five-yard tackle for loss on Pooka Williams. “I thought they took the challenge and it's something that we'll continue to have to do,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “It starts up front and obviously the back end's got to hold up as well.” OU called its three timeouts on defense and scored in the final minute to take a 21-7 lead into halftime.

Play No. 3: Hurts with the razzle dazzle Nobody is going to say Jalen Hurts is as acrobatic as Kyler Murray, but his touchdown run to begin the third quarter was nothing to sneeze at. Hurts scored from five yards out and used two jump cuts in one play to give OU a commanding 28-7 lead to really put things away.

Play No. 4: Lamb’s return that wasn’t OU was rolling in the third quarter and had a chance for another big play, but the Sooners had trouble getting out of their own way. CeeDee Lamb had a 72-yard punt return for touchdown called back on a holding penalty by Chanse Sylvie that would not have affected the play. “Obviously, the penalties hurt and they were just on huge plays,” Riley said. “Even on CeeDee’s punt return, I think we calculated that was about an 83-yard penalty. The penalties were really destructive early, no doubt.” OU scored on the drive, but mental errors and miscues have definitely plagued the Sooners through the first five games.