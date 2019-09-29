Every play matters in a college football game, but some do a better job of telling the story than others. Here are the five plays that explain Oklahoma’s 55-16 rout of Texas Tech. OU 55, Texas Tech 16 Play No. 1: Rambo draws first blood… again You had a feeling it was going to be some kind of day for the OU offense when this play went down. The Sooners were up 7-0, but after a, uh, let’s say questionable offensive pass interference penalty on CeeDee Lamb, backed up to a third-and-17 at their own 11 yard line. Jalen Hurts launched a bomb to a streaking Charleston Rambo to pick up the first down, and then some. Rambo cut back to gain another 20-30 yards, and wide receiver Jadon Haselwood was there every step of the way trying to pave the way for a Rambo score. Rambo didn’t have a touchdown Saturday, but his two catches for 122 yards really opened the field for his roommate, CeeDee Lamb, to take over.

Play No. 2: Heart, hustle, Turner-Yell Really not too much more to be said about this play, but it bears repeating a bit about the effort by Delarrin Turner-Yell to stop a touchdown, and Pat Fields to finish a pass breakup. The safeties had a rough outing at UCLA, but this were their drive to shine even though Tech would kick a field goal to make it 24-10 midway through the second quarter. Turner-Yell stopped a 60-yard touchdown into a 58-yard run, and Fields went up against a much bigger receiver in T.J. Vasher and stripped a score into an incomplete pass “It's just the next play mentality,” Fields said. “You can't make a bad play worse and that play, Delarrin could've gave up and let the guy score. But you know, he chased the guy down, because we just got to live to fight another down."

Play No. 3: Hall’s magic moment The OU offense was reaching absurd level of confidence at this point. The Sooners faced a third-and-24 from their own 46 yard line up 24-10. Trey Sermon got 13 yards back to force a fourth-and-11. Go for it, why not? Sermon did a tremendous job on a blitz pickup to give Hurts enough time for the play to develop and H-Back Jeremiah Hall to come open in space. But it was up to Hall to break a couple of tackles in getting the first down, which he did on a 23-yard gain that had the stadium rocking again. “I think talking about that togetherness we gotta play with,” Hurts said. “That goes with coaches, that goes with players. It’s the culture that we want to create and have as a team. I looked at him (Riley), kind of influenced him a little bit. It worked out. It’s not ideal, but it worked out.”

Play No. 4: Hurts into bag of tricks Every game, more boxes get checked off regarding Hurts’ ability to throw. This was another with the second touchdown to Lamb. From the opposite hash on a second-and-six from the Tech 14 yard line, Hurts put the right amount of touch for Lamb to catch it in the corner of the end zone to make it 31-10. It was a banner day for Hurts and Lamb, connecting for three touchdowns and this play shows you a bit of what can happen when these two are on the same page.

