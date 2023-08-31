​​“Last year, I just played my part. I still was a leader—a quiet leader. I never complained about it. I knew my time was going to come. Just be patient and be the best teammate I can be.”

“I think I (knew) I belonged here since I decided to go to junior college,” Walker said during his media availability on Tuesday. “You just have to bet on yourself. Me, personally, you have to always think that you belong wherever you believe you belong. You just have to show that you’re capable.

Last spring, Walker decided to walk-on at Oklahoma. Despite having a good showing at the spring game, he didn’t see many opportunities in 2022, recording 18 carries for 62 yards.

The Las Vegas native played well his senior year at Centennial High School, rushing for 878 yards and 17 touchdowns on 100 carries. But Walker wasn’t highly recruited as a prospect, and eventually played one season at Palomar Junior College in California.

NORMAN — If there’s anybody who’s often overlooked on Oklahoma’s roster, it might be Tawee Walker .

Now, he’s seeing the fruits of his labor. On Tuesday, Walker — who’s still a walk-on — was named as the co-starter at running back alongside Marcus Major for the Sooners’ season opener against Arkansas State on Saturday.

“It was a big moment for me, especially to tell my parents and my family that,” Walker said. “They were very excited to hear that.

“My family has seen the journey I’ve been through. They’re just going to hope I capitalize on the opportunity just as I hope so myself.”

As Jovantae Barnes, Gavin Sawchuk and Major dealt with injuries during the spring and fall camp, Walker remained consistently available. Plus, he’s established himself as a power running back on the team.

Walker credits OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray and Eric Gray, last year’s starter, for helping him improve.

“I didn’t get taught by the best like DeMarco Murray (while I was at my JUCO),” Walker said. “... So last year was really a learning year. I got to see a whole bunch of stuff and learn from him and Eric Gray. Eric was a pro. He taught me a whole bunch of stuff, as well as DeMarco. So, just learning from them two was great.”

For OU coach Brent Venables, Walker’s opportunity is a testament to his reliability.

“He’s been really consistent,” Venables said. “Physical. Available, which is your best ability, is availability. He’s just been a guy that you can count on. Really dependable. Tough, physical. Does a lot of the little things right. Plays strong behind his pads, is always falling forward. So those are the reasons he’s created opportunities for himself.

“We’ve had guys limited here and there. Nothing long-term, but that’s created opportunity for him. He’s taken advantage of it. Not an indictment really on anybody else, other than it’s a statement really to what he’s done with the work he’s put in and his productivity with what he’s been given.”

While some were surprised by Walker’s name being listed atop the depth, his teammates weren’t.

“In my opinion, I wasn’t surprised at all,” OU receiver Jalil Farooq said. “Tawee’s my dog. He brings it every day. He’s one of the guys that deserves to be out there 24/7. At practice, he showcases it. He doesn’t cut no slack. He runs through people 24/7. That’s a dog. He’s a dog for sure.”

“That’s my guy… The first guy never takes him down.”