Taylor wasn’t able to academically qualify, but he’s back. Taylor announced Monday afternoon he has committed to OU for the 2020 class.

You could always tell the excitement Oklahoma coaches Lincoln Riley and Dennis Simmons had for wide receiver Kundarrius Taylor for the 2018 class.

Taylor was a four-star receiver from Memphis for the 2018 class. And even though he wasn’t a Sooner in 2018, he was always checking in.



OU didn’t forget about him, either. The Sooners re-offered Taylor back in November, and Taylor released a top three of OU, Indiana and Mississippi State last week.

Taylor found his home at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi and put up solid numbers. He had 31 catches for 547 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games. Taylor accounted for 40 percent of Copiah-Lincoln’s receiving touchdowns.

Taylor becomes the first wide receiver commitment for OU’s #20Deep class. He is expected to have three years for two seasons’ worth of eligibility.

Taylor didn’t decommit, so it’s not exactly the same, but the pattern remains there with outside wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons.

The door is never fully shut. With 2017, it was CeeDee Lamb. For 2019, Theo Wease. And now for 2020, it’s 2018-welcome-back-home with Taylor.

“At the end of the day, playing college football is extremely hard and demanding, especially at our place,” said Simmons last month. “We want guys here that at the end of the day no matter what know without a shadow of a doubt that this is the place they want to be. I came to the University of Oklahoma because it was the choice that I made.”

Taylor knew it was home in 2018 and nothing has changed since.