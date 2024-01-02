The Sooners have yet another depth piece headed to the transfer portal, as redshirt junior Blake Smith will seek a transfer after a single season in Norman. Smith, a 6-foot-4, 256-pound tight end originally from the Dallas area, joined the Oklahoma program this offseason after spending his first three collegiate seasons at Texas A&M. He played second fiddle to Austin Stogner throughout the 2023 season, logging minimal action and only recording two catches for 30 yards. However, one of those two receptions did go for a 2-yard touchdown against SMU.

Formerly a three-star recruit, Smith has just four career catches in four collegiate seasons between Texas A&M and Oklahoma. He's the second scholarship tight end to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining Jason Llewellyn. With Stogner set to graduate, the Sooners suddenly have a dearth of experience in the tight end room. They intend to address the lack of depth at the position via the portal (and have already done so to an extent with the addition of Bauer Sharp), but as things stand, Kade McIntyre and Kaden Helms are the only returning tight ends on the roster that have caught a pass in an Oklahoma uniform. Helms has one career reception for two yards, and McIntyre has one career reception for 26 yards. That said, the Sooners will benefit from the impending addition of coveted four-star tight end commit Davon Mitchell. Smith will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.