Telling the story: Baylor 27, OU 14

Every play matters in a college football game but some do a better job of explaining the outcome than others. Here are the five plays that told the story of Baylor’s 27-14 win vs. Oklahoma. No. 13 Baylor 27, No. 8 OU 14 Play No. 1: Williams gets stepped on We start this bizarre game late in the first half with the game tied 7-7, and OU trying to muster a scoring drive before halftime. Caleb Williams makes something happen with a 19-yard run on a second-and-16. But as he is tackled out of bounds, his hand gets stepped on. “I mean, I don't how much that (the hand getting stepped on) affected his throwing or not,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “It probably affected it a little bit.” Williams wasn’t razor sharp to begin with, but add in the hand issue, it was a foreshadowing of what was to come in the second half.

Play No. 2: Worst play of the year candidate It’s incredibly hard to paint this play any other way. A Baylor field goal has the Bears up 10-7 as OU has its first drive of the second half. It’s second-and-one, and Williams fakes a handoff to nobody, first off. Then he drifts back and chunks it to the sideline but not out of bounds. It’s an easy interception, his second of the game. Again, just another example that the day just wasn’t going how OU wanted and Sooners just never were sharp despite coming off the bye week.

Play No. 3: Asamoah to the rescue We’ll give OU one positive play out of the five because linebacker Brian Asamoah had the best game of his OU career. Flying around to the ball, he deserved to force a turnover. And he did. On the ensuing possession with Baylor driving toward the red zone, Asamoah came from nowhere to knock the ball out. It was recovered by Nik Bonitto as the defense did everything it could for three quarters to keep hope alive.

Play No. 4: Oh, that Stogner miss OU kept going for chunk plays and kept coming just a bit off. Whether it was the throw or the coverage or something, just a timing thing all day. Except this one. OU has a first-and-10 on the next drive at its 48 yard line. Williams has Austin Stogner wide open, wide open for a cool 25-30-yard gain. But the ball floats, too high, falls harmlessly to the ground. The drive goes from perhaps the red zone and ends up being fourth-and-40. Fourth-and-40. “You know I wouldn't say that I was necessarily surprised because each game is different,” captain Jeremiah Hall said. “But I mean I just – I'm kind of disappointed. I don't really have an excuse. But it does hurt. We'll go back and look at the film and just take it from there.”