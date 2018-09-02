Every play matters, but some end up being bigger than others in determining a game. Here are the five plays that told the story of Oklahoma’s season-opening victory. OU 63, Florida Atlantic 14 Play No. 1: Perkins makes his mark The game was such a blowout that you might forget that FAU was moving down the field quite easily on the initial drive of the game. Facing a second-and-eight at the OU 33 yard line, it was time for OU freshman defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins to make his presence known. Perkins didn’t start the game, but the OU coaches were smart enough to get him out there as fast as possible. FAU star running back Devin Singletary was stopped dead in his tracks by Perkins on back-to-back plays. The Owls punted, and the rout was about to commence. Perkins just showed an aggressive side of a defensive lineman that OU fans probably haven’t seen since Charles Tapper during the 2015 season.

Play No. 2: Murray dazzles with his legs When you talk about the quarterback competition between Kyler Murray and Austin Kendall, this is example No. 1 of why Murray ultimately was given the nod. Because there is zero way to duplicate the 15-yard scramble Murray had on OU’s initial drive of the season. The Sooners faced a second-and-eight at the FAU 45 yard line when Murray did what he does. He started rolling out to the right before reversing course to the left. At this point in any scrimmage or practice setting, the play is blown dead. But it’s the season, and it went on. Murray switched back to the right, stumbling along the way, to find open grass down the right sideline to pick up the first down. Rodney Anderson scored from 30 yards out on the very next play, and you started to get that feeling of what Anderson and Murray can do together in the running game.

Play No. 3: Morris, Bolton combine for ‘special’ moment Lincoln Riley and the special teams staff saw something. FAU was about to punt from its 28 yard line with OU leading 7-0, and the Sooners went after it. For real. Walk-on Lee Morris nearly took the ball right off the punter’s leg to register OU’s first blocked punt since Matt Dimon at Kansas in 2013. The ball rolled into the end zone where redshirt senior Curtis Bolton recovered it for his first career touchdown. It was OU’s first punt block-touchdown since Will Peoples against Texas Tech in 2002. “You know, we saw on film all week ... Coach (Shane) Beamer liked the way they were blocking things up,” Bolton said. “He figured that if we needed it and we called and block, that we were gonna get it. They tell me it's a block, so I'm like, OK. You know, I'm not the guy who was supposed to get the block. I'm not the guy who is supposed to get the scoop and score. “So you know, I just run up there and try to blow up the shield. I go hit the shield, and next thing I know, I see Lee, the dude's not even close to punting it, and I see Lee just fly across and then I'm trying to find the ball, and it just worked out. I was there first.”

Play No. 4: Brown shows he’s more than just Hollywood Telling the story does all it can to not talk about scoring plays. Sometimes that’s not possible but want to give a nod to Marquise Brown on this one. Dubbed “Hollywood,” we’ve all seen the long-distance touchdowns Brown has accumulated since the second half of the 2017 season. Heck, it happened again Saturday on a 65-yard touchdown reception from Murray. But it was a 29-yard reception by Brown that earns the honor here. Lined out wide on the right side, Murray threw a jump ball for Brown to make a play. It was the first time we’ve seen Brown high-point a ball and make such a competitive grab. This wasn’t about his speed. This wasn’t about his moves in the open field. This was as competitive as it gets. It’s something CeeDee Lamb made his name on last year. If Brown has that “dog” in him, too, that’s something to get excited about for OU fans.