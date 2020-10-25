Every play matters in a college football game, but some do a better job of telling the story of game than others. Here are the five plays that explain Oklahoma’s 33-14 win at TCU. OU 33, TCU 14 Play No. 1: Wease can go long The theme of Saturday was chunk plays. In back-to-back possessions, OU was able to hit them to start the game. First, it was a to a returning Seth McGowan for 43 yards that led to a T.J. Pledger touchdown. But we’re going to examine the 44-yard strike from Spencer Rattler to Theo Wease on the next drive.

Wease came alive at the Cotton Bowl, but his yard total left a lot to be desired. This type of connection shows Wease can be more than just the third down conversion guy. “I think anytime you start wanting to put the ball downfield, the first key is protection,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “I thought our line and backs did some really nice things there. They gave Spencer time and confidence to let him loose. Guys won some one-on-ones, which against a Gary Patterson-coached defense, you have to.” And as for where that throw ranks in the Rattler-to-Wease pairing this season? “It's definitely a close No. 2,” Wease said.

Play No. 2: Rattler’s razzle dazzle Sticking with that drive just two plays later is the best run of Rattler’s albeit young career. The escapability, the moves outside the pocket and then getting a nice 16-yard run that ultimately let the drive end with a field goal. The zone read was a real issue for Rattler in this game. Learning right now that designed runs aren’t the way to go. But making plays happen on the fly, rolling out, Rattler looks better in that area and looks comfortable. This run showed some growth and how comfortable he was in figuring out what was the best course of action. Gabe Brkic’s field goal made it 10-0.

Play No. 3: Winfrey stones Duggan If you want one drive that told the story, it’s this one by the OU defense with the score 17-7 midway through the second quarter. TCU is making its charge and believes Max Duggan has a touchdown pass. It’s ruled the ball was being bobbled without full control, and now the Frogs have a third-and-11 from the OU 35 yard line. Duggan is one heck of a runner, so TCU is just trying to pop one either for better field goal position or to get the first down. Duggan, meet Perrion Winfrey. Meet a three-yard loss. When Winfrey hit him, there was a collective ooh in the press box because Winfrey didn’t miss his shot. “He plays with a lot of emotion. You see it with the way he plays,” defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas said. “All he wants to do is get the ball, get the ball carrier. It’s great to have a guy like that out there, who is always head-hunting. It gives me energy, to match his energy to get another TFL or something like that. We feed off him on a high level as you can see when he makes a play, he shows a lot of emotion.” TCU was forced to punt, and the Frogs offense would remain in neutral for essentially the rest of the game.

Play No. 4: Welcome, Chris Murray One of the storylines in this game was offensive lineman Chris Murray being eligible and suiting up to play for the first time this season. Now he only got eight snaps Saturday, but it’s because OU had a four-play, 93-yard touchdown drive as one of those opportunities. And with Murray in the game, Pledger was able to bust out a 25-yard run, which ended up being the longest of the game for the Sooners. “We’re just progressing,” Pledger said. “We understand that we’ve got a lot to work on, as does we all as a team but we’re getting better, every day we’re getting better. We’re working hard on the practice field. We’re finishing runs, O-line, we’re getting in sync with O-line and we’re getting better. That’s all I can say. Every day we’re taking it, week-by-week we’re taking it and the sky’s the limit for us. We’ve yet to peak.”