Telling the story: OU 52-31

Every play matters in a college football game but some do a better job of explaining the outcome than others. Here are the five plays that told the story of Oklahoma’s 52-31 win vs. TCU. No. 4 OU 52, TCU 31 Play No. 1: The Williams era begins We start with the ultimate cop-out because if you were there, you get it. The first play from scrimmage for quarterback Caleb Williams wasn’t earth-shattering, but the atmosphere in Norman was. The crowd just had a buzz from the time it learned Williams was going to make his first start, and it never went away. “I mean nothing extra as far as me saying anything to him,” wide receiver Mike Woods said. “We all know Caleb is talented and has a good mindset towards the game. He just came in and did what he always does. It was no difference.” The initial play itself was a three-yard run by Kennedy Brooks, but it was the beginning of an incredibly efficient night of offense. Seven plays, 75 yards, a Brooks touchdown, and the offensive show was underway.

Play No. 2: Asamoah stones the Frogs OK, it wasn’t a banner night defensively. But we’re gonna highlight the fourth down stop by linebacker Brian Asamoah. We pick things up with a TCU fourth-and-two at the OU 30 yard line and the Sooners are 14-7. No field goal, Gary Patterson rides with Max Duggan on the call. Duggan stretches the play wide, but Asamoah, as if he was shot out of a cannon, makes a huge stop for no gain and the turnover on downs. It would lead to a field goal for OU to take a 17-7 lead.

Play No. 3: Back-shoulder good for Haselwood Now we’re in the final minute of the first half, and it’s OU 17-14. Time for Jadon Haselwood’s big night to really start. Williams attempted to get a back-shoulder touchdown throw last week against Texas, but it wasn’t executed. This one? Yep, 11 yards for the touchdown to give OU the 24-14 lead at halftime. “Haselwood actually talked to the offense last night in our kind of our offensive meeting… and he talked about the fact that some of these games have been low possession and the ball hadn't — he’s had a few, he’s had opportunities but he hadn't had just a million — he said he didn't care,” Riley said. “He said, I gotta block 60 times a game, like, whatever, I just want to win, I just want to fight for you guys and it was kind of cool that all the sudden, when you do that, the ball does find you and you do make plays, and you're ready because your mindset is in it.” That would be the first of three touchdowns for Haselwood, doubling the amount he had in the rest of his career.

Play No. 4: Washington awareness factor 100 Sneaky Frogs, but it didn’t work. TCU was gonna have to find some shortcuts to win the game, and Patterson went with a surprise onside kick after scoring to make it 31-21 for OU with 11 minutes left in the third quarter. You know who wasn’t fooled with the surprise? OU’s Bryson Washington. He calmly made a clean catch, secured it with no issues. TCU was also flagged 15 yards for kick-catch interference since Washington called for a fair catch. The drive ended with Haselwood’s third touchdown of the night, and OU was never really in danger the rest of the way.