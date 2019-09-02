All plays matter but some do a better job of identifying how a game went out. Here are the five plays that told the story of Oklahoma’s 49-31 victory against Houston. OU 49, Houston 31 Play No. 1: Murray makes statement Houston showed a little spunk by winning the toss and electing to receive, wanting to test the Alex Grinch-led defense right from the jump. The Sooners were ready, especially junior linebacker Kenneth Murray. On the first drive of the game on a second-and-10, D’Eriq King completed a short pass that might have been taken a long way in the last couple of years. Not this time. Murray corralled him violently for a three-yard gain. It was the type of hit lacking from OU’s defense, and it was completely clean. “Whoever we play next, I want them to watch the tape and be like, 'Holy crap' when they see me on tape,” Murray said. “Pure dominant, Butkus caliber. That's the standard here at Oklahoma. Us and Alabama are the only two schools with four Butkus Award winners. It's the standard here.”

Play No. 2: Hurts finds Lamb OU was up 14-0 early in the second quarter and faced a third-and-seven from the Houston 45 yard line. Quarterback Jalen Hurts looked like he was about to take off and run, but as he stepped up in the pocket, he noticed a wide open CeeDee Lamb. Like, a wide open Lamb. Nobody around the vicinity, it was a game of pitch-and-catch and a 45-yard touchdown connection. Hurts has been criticized before about thinking run too much instead of pass, but this was a great example of him waiting for the play to develop and finding Lamb. “I actually lost him,” Lamb said. “When I turned around, I didn't know where he was. I just saw the ball in the air and he told me when we got to the sideline that he had to scoot in the pocket and that's when I lost him because I didn't know that's where he was. But he did a great job of throwing the ball on the run and putting the ball where it needs to be.”

Play No. 3: Sermon comes to play The only thing junior running back Trey Sermon didn’t do was score a touchdown because he was a factor in every other way. He ran for 91 yards and had 25 yards receiving, none more impressive than his reception at the end of the first half. In the grand scheme of things, Sermon’s hurdle wasn’t a game-changer, but it shows you the type of work Sermon has put in during the offseason and what a different type of runner he can become. Still strong, but more cut and ready to put on a show.

Play No. 4: Rambo draws his first blood Houston was able to cut into the lead to make it 21-10 for the Sooners at halftime. There’s a lot of nice pieces for the OU offense, but there are definitely people wondering who is going to bring that Dede Westbrook/Marquise Brown-like speed to the offense. It could be Charleston Rambo. Facing a third-and-five from the OU 44 yard line, Hurts was able to find Rambo in stride for the first down, and then it was Rambo showing his speed. The first burst to separate from the defender and head down toward the sideline. The second burst to simply outrun a defender who had the angle. In the end, it was a 56-yard touchdown, and the Sooners were back in business at 28-10 in what turned out to be a dominant third quarter.