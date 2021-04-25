It was a fun Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma for the spring game. The Sooners got in their final bit of work and nobody was injured during the two 15-minute halves themselves.

And plays were made. Here we’ll break down the top five plays from what we saw in Norman on Saturday.

No. 5: Williams finds the end zone

The story coming out of the spring game, or at least one of the top ones, is that freshman quarterback Caleb Williams looked like he was ready for the moment.

It wasn’t just completing the 10 of 11 passes and the touchdown, was the way he carried himself and the offense when he led the charge.

Here we’re talking about his 12-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Sumlin in the final minute of the first half. A very decisive throw, on the money, and OU fans were excited.

“There's learning it, just simply where does this guy go on this play, what do I do, and then there's just a deeper understanding of and learning to be decisive, learning to get the ball out of their hands, anticipating things, and that's — he's kind of in that phase now,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “He's getting to the point where he has, for the most part, a pretty good idea of obviously what people are doing on plays and he's starting to see and understand it more but it's reps, it's time together, it's time that he and any other player in our program spend outside of here on it and the more you put into it, the faster it comes.”