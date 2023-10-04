“I think if you want to win this game, I think you’ve got to win the lines of scrimmage,” Venables said during Tuesday’s press conference. “You certainly can't lose the line of scrimmage… I think that's going to be a critical part of this game, no doubt about it."

He’s seen enough to know what typically decides the winner between the Sooners and Texas. It’s which team can win the battle of the line of scrimmage.

NORMAN — Brent Venables has coached in a lot of Red River Rivalry games. Saturday will mark his 15th trip to the Cotton Bowl as a Sooner coach.

That means there’s a lot of pressure on the Sooners’ offensive lines and defensive lines to win the battle up front. And the Longhorns could pose the greatest challenge the Sooners will face all season.

Offensively, the Longhorns have a solid unit in Jake Majors, Hayden Connor, Kelvin Banks Jr and Christian Jones, who’ve all played more than 345 snaps this season, per Pro Football Focus. The Longhorns have been particularly good in the running game, averaging 191.8 yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry.

If the offensive line is vulnerable anywhere, it’s in pass protection. The Longhorns have surrendered nine sacks this season, which ranks 10th in the Big 12, and five of them have come in the last two games against Baylor and Kansas. The OU defensive line hasn’t generated a ton of sacks — they have nine on the season — but the Sooners have recorded 42 tackles for loss, which ranks eighth nationally.

“Texas has recruited well for a long time,” Venables said. “They've done a great job. But from a development standpoint, both (lines of) scrimmage, I like where our guys are at… We've recruited well, as well. Our guys have made the improvement that we like and we still want more, just like I'm sure they do, but it should be a good match up, both sides of the football.”

The biggest battle ground is likely the Sooners’ offensive line against the Texas defensive line.

The Sooners have been consistently good in pass protection, surrendering just four sacks this season, the second-lowest mark in the Big 12. Dillon Gabriel has largely had time to throw this season, and that’s going to be important against a Texas defense that has 13 sacks this season, with five of them coming against Alabama in Week 2.

But the real issue will be with the Sooners’ running game. That’s a concern, considering the team that finished with the most rushing yards has won each of the past five games in this series.

The Sooners are averaging 157.6 yards per game and 4.0 yards per carry, with both marks ranking in the bottom half of the Big 12. The Longhorns’ defense is surrendering just 94.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks 17th nationally. Even though the Sooners have struggled to consistently produce on the ground, they’ll need to find a way against the Longhorns.

“Obviously the run game needs to be improved,” OU lineman McKade Mettauer said. “I think we have (4) yards per carry. It needs to be closer to 5, 6. I think guys are buying in more to the process and listening to (OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh) and all the technique that he’s pouring into us. Our preparation process, as far as film, is getting better week by week. I think last week was our best preparation week as an O-line.”

All of the signs point to both teams needing to win in the trenches. To find a way to win, and to improve to 6-0 on the season, the Sooners will need to find an advantage at the line of scrimmage.

“This game always comes down to the lines of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, offense and defense,” Mettauer said. “The game’s gonna be decided on the lines of scrimmage. If we’re able to move those guys and our defense is able to knock back that O-line, that’s decided this game most years. I think it’s gonna be the same thing this year.”