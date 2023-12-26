Some four weeks after being named Oklahoma's new offensive coordinator, Seth Littrell took the podium Tuesday at the Alamodome to field questions from the media for the first time since his promotion.

Littrell, 45, won a national championship as a fullback on the Sooners' 2000 team before embarking on a serpentine journey through the coaching ranks. He's previously called the offensive plays at Arizona, Indiana and North Carolina, and before returning to his alma mater in 2023 as an offensive analyst, he spent seven seasons (2016-22) as head coach at North Texas.

In his introductory statement after being tabbed as Jeff Lebby's successor, Littrell said that he was "extremely fired up to be the offensive coordinator" at Oklahoma, a remark that Littrell backed up several times throughout his Tuesday press availability. Here's the best of what he had to say.