Here's a look at the realistic ceiling and floor for Oklahoma in the 2023-24 season, as well as predictions for postseason superlatives across the roster.

Oklahoma opens its season tonight at 7:00 p.m. against the Central Michigan Chippewas. Entering Year 3 of the Porter Moser era, the Sooners face pressure to improve after missing the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons.

Oklahoma has all the necessary pieces to make run to the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2020-21 season. Oklahoma’s non-conference slate presents many opportunities to win some games that will benefit them greatly in March. Notable non-conference opponents for the Sooners include Iowa, Providence, Arkansas, North Carolina, and either Seton Hall or USC.

Oklahoma needs to come away from non-conference play with no bad losses. That's been a struggle at times the last two seasons. The Big 12 will be a gauntlet, so the Sooners need any non-conference win possible.

The Sooners will likely play in a lot of close games this season, just like they did last year. Who will be the guy to get them a bucket when they need one? The three players Oklahoma will likely lean on down the stretch of games are Milos Uzan, Javian McCollum, and Jalon Moore. Those three will need to be consistent scores not only down the stretch of games but throughout the entire duration of the season.

Porter Moser wants to create defense into offense. If the Sooners can do that, they will create a lot of offense that way. However, you can't rely on that too much. The Sooners will need Uzan and McCollum to create for not only themselves but for everyone on the floor.

John Hugley will play a significant role in how much success the Sooners have this year. Oklahoma has not had a dominant big man in a long time. If Hugley can be that guy, the ceiling for this team becomes even higher.

To earn an NCAA tournament bid, the Sooners will need all their pieces to align. Uzan needs to take the next step, Hugley needs to be a reliable physical presence down low, McCollum needs to be an electric scorer, and Moore needs to live up to the hype. The Sooners can’t afford to lose seven straight conference games like last season. They will need to win at home and steal a few road games.