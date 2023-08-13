Bahl might be the best pitcher in softball, but Maxwell's name also deserves to be mentioned. In her four-year career, she’s pitched 494.4 innings. In that span, she’s recorded 746 strikeouts, allowed just 274 hits, 112 earned runs and posted a win-loss record of 58-20 and an earned run average of 1.58. She’s earned multiple all-conference nods, was the co-Big 12 Pitcher of the Year in 2022 (alongside Bahl, ironically) and is previously a top-10 finalist for Softball Player of the Year.

Just a few weeks after losing star pitcher Jordy Bahl to Nebraska — which also shocked the softball world — Gasso and the Sooners made their own star acquisition. They landed veteran ace Kelly Maxwell , who is nearly the perfect replacement for Bahl both in terms of skill and experience, but also in terms of realistic options.

Assuming she’s healthy, and assuming Oklahoma is again a national title contender, there’s no way Maxwell won’t be one of the marquee players in softball in 2024. It's going to be fun to see how Gasso utilizes Maxwell. But considering the circumstances of Maxwell’s acquisition, and the rise of the transfer portal in recent years, it got me wondering.

Will there be a tipping point for the transfer portal, where it has a negative impact on fan involvement in the sport?

Here’s the thing. The transfer portal adds an exciting element to college sports. It’s a way for a team to improve their chances of competing nearly overnight. It also adds new players, new personalities and a new energy for fans to learn. It also gives athletes more freedom, which I typically support.

However, is all of the movement going to eventually soften some of what makes college sports so fun?

I’ve been an incredible fan of college sports since I was very little. Part of the excitement of college football was becoming fans of specific players, seeing them begin their career (whether it was on my favorite team or not) and then watching them progress through their career on a certain team. It’s natural to build an attachment to certain players, especially after watching them season after season.

We’re still relatively early in the transfer portal era. There still seems to be mostly excitement. But is it possible that fans eventually become more hesitant to feel a connection with certain athletes? Especially if they become accustomed to players leaving every year and their team’s roster becoming more volatile, thus weakening the connection they used to have?

There’d be nobody better to ask than Oklahoma fans, who’ve been on both sides of the equation. Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts both transferred to the Sooners and immediately led the team to success. But think about all of the athletes who’ve left in recent years — Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler, Bahl, just to name a few of the high-profile cases.

The Williams departure, even if it was expected, still hurt Sooner fans considering he left to join Lincoln Riley in Southern California. The Bahl one did, too, and it came just four days after they won the Women’s College World Series.

We’re already seeing a version of college football where traditional rivalries don’t seem to matter as much. Oklahoma just landed Maxwell after she spent four seasons with Oklahoma State, their in-state rival. Heck, the OU football team snagged Trace Ford, a former Cowboy, from the transfer portal just a few weeks ago.

I imagine some Oklahoma State fans are feeling pretty hurt and bitter, particularly about Maxwell. But in the not too distant future, I imagine most fans will experience the feeling of seeing their team’s star players join a bitter rival. Do fans eventually become cautious, knowing that could happen any time?

Here’s the reality undercutting any of this discussion — college athletes and their families are going to do what they believe is best for them, and they should. Coaches are, and should be, primarily focused on making their teams better. Plus, I’ve often argued that while sports are unique, athletes are often weighing the exact same things as anyone else. They want to be in an environment where they’re happy, and where their needs are met. Sometimes, things change. People leave jobs every day.

But, it’d be naive to say that sports are exactly like everything else. Sports rely on diehard fans, and they rely on fans making deep connections with their teams and athletes.

It's a tricky balance.

Patty Gasso and the Sooners should be lauded for landing a key player like Maxwell, and Maxwell should be celebrated for doing what she believes is best for her career, especially in the face of potential criticism. Some Oklahoma State fans are likely hurt by her decision, but It’s the kind of thing college sports are fueled by. There is a limit to everything, and there's always been examples of healthy and unhealthy fandom. But sports wouldn't be nearly as fun if fans didn't care just as much, and maybe even more so, as the athletes and coaches.

Sports aren’t going anywhere. Fans aren’t going anywhere. But college athletics, and the way fans interact with them, could fundamentally change, making way for a fandom that doesn’t feel as special or unique.

Only time will tell.