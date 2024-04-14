NORMAN — There's a lot of things PJ Adebawore has focused on since the end of last season.

He's wanted to improve his technique. He's wanted to improve his overall knowledge of the game and build on his freshman campaign.

But the biggest focus? His weight.

"Just eating, constant eating, non-stop," Adebawore said after Friday's practice. "It’s gotta be a mindset. You have to treat it like you’re lifting, the way you attack football or the way you attack the weight room. You've got to attack food the exact same way."

It's been a gradual climb for the second-year defensive end since he arrived on campus. The former five-star prospect was listed at 240 pounds during last year's spring, and adding weight has been the No. 1 priority particularly the Alamo Bowl back in December.

In addition to making sure he eats all three meals a day, Adebawore said he's been focused on snacks high in carbs and a "good amount" of protein.

"Shakes, heavy calories, a lot of good snacks like PB & J," Adebawore said. "And before I got to bed, maybe another snack. I should never be hungry."

Right now, Adebawore said he weighs around 248 pounds, but the tentative goal is between 255-260. He knows that's where he needs to be in order to make a big impact.

He's noticed a difference in the weight he's gained so far, too.

"It makes me feel more comfortable on the field knowing that I do weigh more," Adebawore said. "They are going to feel it. Offenses are going to feel it whenever we strike. It’s not going to be easy for them."

That's what both the Sooners and Adebawore are hoping for, because he has an opportunity to take a giant leap in 2024.

It's rare for most true freshman to see significant playing time in a Brent Venables-led defense, but Adebawore spent a decent amount of time last season on the field in 2023. He appeared in all 13 games while logging 184 snaps, per Pro Football Focus — the most of any first-year player on OU's roster outside of Peyton Bowen, and the fourth most of any OU defensive end. He recorded six tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

There were some ups and downs for Adebawore, but that early playing time was valuable.

"I've just go to really know my techniques better, know my job better and be more solid there going into this next year," Adebawore said. "That’s one thing I’m going to work on every day. Again, gaining weight and just learning that it’s a different type of game in college. You got to be heavy-handed here."

Now the question is how much Adebawore can stand out amidst a crowded defensive end room. While the Sooners lost Rondell Bothroyd, who started all 13 games and led the defensive line in snaps, the DE room could be one of the deepest on the team. With returning starter Ethan Downs and others like R Mason Thomas, Trace Ford, Caiden Woullard — not to mention true freshman Wyatt Gilmore and Danny Okoye — the battle for playing time will likely continue into fall camp.

One encouraging thing for Adebawore? Even as a true sophomore, he's stepping into more of a leadership role. During Friday's practice, he led the Sooners through their final stretches before drills eventually began.

"You've gotta be (more vocal)," Adebawore said. "This is a team and on a team, you have to continue to use your voice. I’m not saying I’m perfect with it. But I think it’s something that I’m continuously getting better with every day, especially as we build relationships and bonds. You just start to get more comfortable."

His added weight has made him stand out more, too.

"PJ got that weight on him now, looking freakish now," Thomas said. "He’s been looking freakish. He’s bigger now, some Myles Garrett-type. He’s gonna have a big season."

As the Sooners head into next weekend's spring game and into the offseason, Adebawore is still focused on adding weight. But ultimately, he's just looking to help the Sooners on the field.

"My expectation is to play as much as I can and be someone who can just produce, someone who they know they can count on going out on the field, somebody they can hang their hat on."