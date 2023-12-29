The good and the bad from OU's Alamo Bowl collapse
SAN ANTONIO — Oklahoma appeared moments away from delivering the knockout punch to Arizona.
The Sooners recovered from early miscues and a 13-0 second-quarter deficit, eventually scoring 24 unanswered points. With less than a minute before the fourth quarter, the Sooners had the ball inside the Arizona 25-yard line with a chance to extend their lead.
Instead, the miscues returned. Jackson Arnold found Jalil Farooq for a pass, the wide receiver fumbled the ball into the air, where it was returned for an 87-yard touchdown.
That was the fifth turnover of the night for the Sooners. They eventually added another one late in the fourth quarter, and Arizona capitalized again with another touchdown.
Eventually, the turnovers proved too much to overcome, and the Sooners fell 38-24 to the Wildcats on Thursday night at the Alamo Dome.
Here's a look at the good, the bad, the big-picture takeaways
THE GOOD
— Have yourself a day, No. 4: Despite Arnold targeting Drake Stoops on his first three passing attempts, Anderson eventually established himself as the No. 1 target. He finished with 11 targets and seven receptions for 73 yards.
One of those receptions included one of the best catches of Anderson's young career, when Arnold found him for a 10-yard touchdown to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.
With that touchdown, Anderson set the OU program record for most scores by a freshman with 10, surpassing Marvin Mims' nine in 2020.
— Sawchuk picks up right where he left off: The redshirt freshman asserted himself as the starting running back over the second half of the regular season, finishing with four straight games of 100-plus rushing yards.
That streak continued against the Wildcats. Sawchuk made his eighth-consecutive start and turned in another great game, finishing with 15 carries for 134 yards and a score (8.9 yards per carry). Sawchuk showed his explosiveness, which included a 62-yard run in the second quarter.
It was Sawchuk's fifth-straight game averaging at least 5.9 yards per carry.
— OU's pass rush proves effective: The Sooners' defense immediately came out in a 3-3-5 formation, something they haven't done much this season. They also regularly sent blitzes in hopes of getting pressure on quarterback Noah Fifita.
While it wasn't a perfect game, the Sooners' pass rush excelled. The Sooners tied their season high with five sacks while adding five quarterback hurries. Kendel Dolby led the charge with two sacks, while Marcus Stripling, R Mason Thomas and Kip Lewis each added one.
It was a big reason why the Sooners were able to limit Arizona after the first quarter. The Wildcats had just 99 total yards in the second and third quarters while scoring just three offensive points.
THE BAD
Turnovers kill the Sooners: The takeaways came early and often for the Sooners.
The first of three Jackson Arnold interceptions came on the Sooners' third play of the game. The next one came on the third series. Two possessions later, Jalil Farooq fumbled.
Five possessions, three turnovers. And it contributed to a 13-0 lead for Arizona.
However, despite the awful turnover luck, the Sooners somehow bounced back with 24 unanswered points. The OU offense soared in the second and third quarters, totaling 447 yards during that stretch.
But the Farooq interception started the domino. Then, Arnold threw his third interception early on the next series, which led to an Arizona field goal. The final turnover came late in the fourth quarter, when Arnold fumbled as he tried to throw downfield. That led to an Arizona score two players later, giving the Wildcats their final 14-point lead.
The Sooners finished with six turnovers, which led to 28 Arizona points. Despite the turnovers, Arnold showed plenty of good things. He completed 26-of-45 passing attempts for 361 yards and two touchdowns, adding 38 yards on the ground in his first collegiate start.
However the turnovers proved too costly to overcome.
Penalties prove costly: The Sooners were the most penalized team in the Big 12 during the regular season, and that continued on Thursday. The Sooners were whistled seven times for 66 yards, including a couple of costly fourth-quarter holding penalties that halted any momentum.
The Wildcats, by comparison, were flagged four times for 40 yards.
This marked the eighth time this season that the Sooners were flagged six or more times.
Big plays kill the OU defense: The Wildcats jumped out to an early 10-point lead and then sealed the win largely behind explosive plays.
The Wildcats had 10 plays of 15 yards or more, including four plays of 35 yards or more. The game-sealing touchdown came late in the fourth quarter, when Fifita found Jacob Cowing for a 57-yard touchdown on third-and-nine.