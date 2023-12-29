SAN ANTONIO — Oklahoma appeared moments away from delivering the knockout punch to Arizona. The Sooners recovered from early miscues and a 13-0 second-quarter deficit, eventually scoring 24 unanswered points. With less than a minute before the fourth quarter, the Sooners had the ball inside the Arizona 25-yard line with a chance to extend their lead. Instead, the miscues returned. Jackson Arnold found Jalil Farooq for a pass, the wide receiver fumbled the ball into the air, where it was returned for an 87-yard touchdown. That was the fifth turnover of the night for the Sooners. They eventually added another one late in the fourth quarter, and Arizona capitalized again with another touchdown. Eventually, the turnovers proved too much to overcome, and the Sooners fell 38-24 to the Wildcats on Thursday night at the Alamo Dome. Here's a look at the good, the bad, the big-picture takeaways

THE GOOD

Advertisement

— Have yourself a day, No. 4: Despite Arnold targeting Drake Stoops on his first three passing attempts, Anderson eventually established himself as the No. 1 target. He finished with 11 targets and seven receptions for 73 yards. One of those receptions included one of the best catches of Anderson's young career, when Arnold found him for a 10-yard touchdown to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub2UtZHJhZyBzd2FnIPCfpKcgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9uaWNhbmRlcnNvbjA0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBu aWNhbmRlcnNvbjA0PC9hPiB8IPCfk7ogRVNQTiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vZkVLNWR2QmRuTiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ZFSzVkdkJkbk48 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT2tsYWhvbWEgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBPVV9Gb290YmFs bCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PVV9Gb290YmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTc0MDU3OTQwMjc3NjI3MzI5Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

With that touchdown, Anderson set the OU program record for most scores by a freshman with 10, surpassing Marvin Mims' nine in 2020. — Sawchuk picks up right where he left off: The redshirt freshman asserted himself as the starting running back over the second half of the regular season, finishing with four straight games of 100-plus rushing yards. That streak continued against the Wildcats. Sawchuk made his eighth-consecutive start and turned in another great game, finishing with 15 carries for 134 yards and a score (8.9 yards per carry). Sawchuk showed his explosiveness, which included a 62-yard run in the second quarter. It was Sawchuk's fifth-straight game averaging at least 5.9 yards per carry. — OU's pass rush proves effective: The Sooners' defense immediately came out in a 3-3-5 formation, something they haven't done much this season. They also regularly sent blitzes in hopes of getting pressure on quarterback Noah Fifita. While it wasn't a perfect game, the Sooners' pass rush excelled. The Sooners tied their season high with five sacks while adding five quarterback hurries. Kendel Dolby led the charge with two sacks, while Marcus Stripling, R Mason Thomas and Kip Lewis each added one. It was a big reason why the Sooners were able to limit Arizona after the first quarter. The Wildcats had just 99 total yards in the second and third quarters while scoring just three offensive points.

THE BAD