The Isaiah Thomas Show: Tre Norwood

We welcome in our first ever guest to the Isaiah Thomas Show as former Sooner and current Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive back Tre Norwood joins the show to talk about his emergence as a rookie DB in the league. We talk about his role with the Steelers, his take on Mike Tomlin vs. Lincoln Riley as head coaches, his opinions about where the Sooners are headed this season and his thoughts on watching Caleb Williams take over this offense mid-season. We also get his thoughts on his most memorable moments from Championship November. It's a new era, The Isaiah Thomas show welcomes in a former Sooner and a current NFL player.