The latest with 2022 4-star DE Derrick Moore
Four-star defensive end Derrick Moore hasn't been overly focused on his recruitment like some others in the 2022 class. The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy standout has plenty of big time offers to sift through and he recently picked up a few more major offers.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"Getting that Notre Dame offer felt great," Moore said. "I'm still learning about their program. I talked to their defensive line coach and we had a good conversation over the phone.
"I know a lot about Ohio State," he said. "They have one hell of a defensive line program. Coach Johnson is a good guy. He's a cool guy. We talked about the school, the defensive line program, and how they work. I haven't been there but I'm hoping to visit.
"Oklahoma has been talking to me a lot," said Moore. "They're trying to get to know me. They're not really talking a lot about football stuff."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Moore is an outstanding defensive end prospect that plays the run very well but also has the hand techniques to get into the backfield. Physically imposing and naturally strong, Moore gives college coaches a lot to work with. Oklahoma and Ohio State seem to be in the best position at this point but Moore has plenty of research that he wants to do before really identifying any favorites. Expect Moore to take many visits once this pandemic is over and the recruiting dead period is lifted.