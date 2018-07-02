Ticker
The New Man at Corner?

Josh McCuistion • SoonerScoop.com
ATLANTA - Coming into the Rivals 5-Star Challenge last week there weren't many Oklahoma fans that could say they knew much of Jordan Clark, a four-star corner from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab.

However, SCOOPHD managed to catch up with him about some growing interest between himself and the Sooners - led by defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks.

Could an Oklahoma offer change the recruitment of the son of former Pittsburgh Steeler standout Ryan Clark? We've got the answers for you.

