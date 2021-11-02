The Next Mr. Anderson
Oklahoma's wide receiver class in 2022 has seem some wild twists and turns so it seems fitting that one of it's most stabilizing players should come from a player part of a family familiar to Soone...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news