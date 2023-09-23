CINCINNATI, Ohio — All week, Oklahoma said it just wanted to improve to 4-0 on the season. That was particularly important, since the Sooners fell in their Big 12 opener last season against Kansas State. On Saturday, the Sooners managed to leave Nippert Stadium with a 20-6 win over Cincinnati. Here’s a look at some of the notable numbers behind the Sooners’ win:

21

Through four games, Andrel Anthony leads the team with 21 receptions and 371 yards. Both numbers are significant when looking at his Michigan tenure — in two seasons and 26 games with the Wolverines, Anthony caught 19 passes for 328 yards. The Sooners have clearly prioritized getting Anthony involved, and it shows. On Saturday, Anthony led the team in receptions (7) and yards (117). His 49-yard reception at the end of the third quarter was also the Sooners’ longest play from scrimmage.

3/15

The Sooners’ defense was particularly impactful on third downs. The Bearcats converted on just 3-of-15 third-down attempts, which continues a trend the OU defense started in Week 1. On the season, opposing offenses have converted just 17-of-62 on third downs (27%). The Bearcats also converted on just 1-of-4 fourth-down attempts.

8

The number of penalties that were called against the Sooners. The biggest penalty came in the first quarter, when Gentry Williams was whistled for a questionable pass interference on third down. The penalty moved the chains, and the Bearcats eventually kicked a field goal to take an early 3-0 lead. Two penalties were called against the Bearcats. On the season, the Sooners have been whistled for 30 penalties compared to 25 for their opponents.

141

The Bearcats came into Saturday as one of the country’s top rushing offenses, averaging nearly 240 yards on the ground. However, the Sooners severely limited the Bearcats’ ground attack. The Bearcats finished with 141 rushing yards and only gained 39 in the first half. The Bearcats averaged 3.8 yards per carry.

105

While OU’s defense limited Cincinnati’s rushing attack, the Sooners’ backfield wasn’t much better. The team recorded a season-low 105 rushing yards on 34 attempts (3.1 yards per carry). The offense particularly struggled in the first half, going into halftime with 35 yards on 18 carries. On the season, the Sooners are averaging 157.8 yards per game and 4.0 yards per carry.

13

Danny Stutsman impressed again, leading the team with 13 tackles. He also finished with a team-high 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He leads the Sooners in tackles this season with 43 and is on pace to finish the year with nearly 140 tackles. Last year, he had 126.

34, 30

The distance on Zach Schmit’s field goal attempts against Cincinnati. He made both, and he’s now made all four of his attempts this season.

8.5