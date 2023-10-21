NORMAN — Here's a look at the numbers behind the Sooners' 31-29 win over UCF on Saturday:

8

That's the number of touchdowns redshirt freshman Nic Anderson has caught this season after catching two more against UCF. His first one went for 29 yards in the first quarter before following it up with a 42-yard score in the second quarter. Anderson finished the game with five receptions for a team-high 105 yards. On the season Anderson has eight touchdowns on 16 receptions. That's the highest touchdown-to-catch ratio in a season in OU history among any receiver with at least 10 receptions, per OU notes.

13

The OU defense finished with 13 tackles for loss, their second most in a game this season. That effort was led by Trace Ford, who had a team-high two tackles for loss. Danny Stutsman, Dasan McCullough, Ethan Downs, Jaren Kanak, Isaiah Coe, Rondell Bothroyd, Billy Bowman, Kip Lewis and Peyton Bowen also recorded a TFL.

6.3

Gavin Sawchuk averaged 6.3 yards per carry on Saturday, the highest YPC in a single game for any OU running back this season. The team averaged 4.1 YPC as a team, finishing with 189 yards on 46 carries.

4/16

The Sooners' defense was again successful on third down, holding UCF to just 4 of 16 on third-down attempts. The Sooners came into Saturday ranked 10th in third-down defense, holding opponents to a conversion rate of 28.9%.

0

The number of turnovers the OU defense forced. That marks the first game this season where the OU defense didn't force a turnover. Coming into Saturday, the Sooners had recorded 15 takeaways.

3.6

The Knights recorded 149 rushing attempts on 41 carries, averaging 3.6 yards per carry. That's well-below their season average of 5.96, the fourth-highest mark in the nation coming into Saturday. The Knights also averaged 246.3 rushing yards per game in their first six games, the third most in the country.

15

The Knights gained just 15 yards of offense in the first quarter, with their only first down coming on the final play of the quarter. The Knights finished with 397 yards of offense compared to 442 for the Sooners.

7

Drake Stoops finished with seven receptions for 60 yards and a score, marking the third time this season he's had six or more receptions in a game. Stoops leads the Sooners in receptions this season with 36.

51.6