The Oklahoma Drill: Why we like Arbuckle as OC, transfer portal chaos

Jesse Crittenden and Bryan Clinton react to Ben Arbuckle's hire as offensive coordinator and discuss the Sooners' activity in the transfer portal.
Jesse Crittenden and Bryan Clinton react to Ben Arbuckle's hire as offensive coordinator and discuss the Sooners' activity in the transfer portal.
Brent Venables met with members of the local media Wednesday to break down the Sooners' signing day haul
Three-star signal-caller from Utah signed with Oklahoma despite having never visited campus
For the third straight year, OUInsider brings you the star-studded Signing Day Special, live from Sooner Daiquiri
Sooners land their signal-caller thanks to some late maneuvering from new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle
A look at the superlatives from Oklahoma's 2025 signing class in 11 different categories
Brent Venables met with members of the local media Wednesday to break down the Sooners' signing day haul
Three-star signal-caller from Utah signed with Oklahoma despite having never visited campus
For the third straight year, OUInsider brings you the star-studded Signing Day Special, live from Sooner Daiquiri