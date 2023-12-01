The first two seasons under OU head coach Porter Moser were doomed by the same issues.

A ridiculously slow pace. A lack of consistent rebounding and shooting. Too many turnovers, At times, it was a boring, uninspiring brand of basketball. During the offseason, Moser emphasized his commitment to turning all of that around by focusing on adding athleticism via the transfer portal.

So far, it's paying off. The Sooners look like a completely different team, and it's helped lead them to a 7-0 start. The Sooners have only played two games against Power 5 schools, but there's a lot of things that are encouraging about how the team is playing to start the season.

The biggest difference? They truly are playing at a much faster pace.

Moser's teams have always played at an incredibly slow pace, and his first two seasons with the Sooners were no different. Last season, the Sooners averaged 68.2 possessions per game, which ranked 267th out of 363 teams and second to last in the Big 12. In 2021-22, the Sooners averaged 68.3 possessions per game, which ranked 278th nationally.

It's important to note that playing fast doesn't necessarily equate to success. But the Sooners' offense struggled mightily the last two seasons, ranking near the bottom in the conference and nationally in scoring, and Moser knew the team needed to find more ways to generate offense.

Through seven games, the Sooners are playing a lot faster. The Sooners are averaging 73.6 possessions per game, which ranks 125th nationally and sixth in the Big 12. That's a HUGE jump from where the Sooners have been.

They're starting to see the advantages of that pace. The Sooners are currently tied for 14th nationally in points per game (87.4) while averaging 61.8 shot attempts per game. Compare that to last season, when the Sooners averaged 67.7 points per game and 53.3 shots per game.

More specifically, they averaged 65.7 points per game and 51.2 shots per game through the first seven games of last season. Ironically, the Sooners are coming off a 106-87 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, a team they narrowly defeated 66-58 last season.