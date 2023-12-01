The Sooners are playing faster, and it's working
The first two seasons under OU head coach Porter Moser were doomed by the same issues.
A ridiculously slow pace. A lack of consistent rebounding and shooting. Too many turnovers, At times, it was a boring, uninspiring brand of basketball. During the offseason, Moser emphasized his commitment to turning all of that around by focusing on adding athleticism via the transfer portal.
So far, it's paying off. The Sooners look like a completely different team, and it's helped lead them to a 7-0 start. The Sooners have only played two games against Power 5 schools, but there's a lot of things that are encouraging about how the team is playing to start the season.
The biggest difference? They truly are playing at a much faster pace.
Moser's teams have always played at an incredibly slow pace, and his first two seasons with the Sooners were no different. Last season, the Sooners averaged 68.2 possessions per game, which ranked 267th out of 363 teams and second to last in the Big 12. In 2021-22, the Sooners averaged 68.3 possessions per game, which ranked 278th nationally.
It's important to note that playing fast doesn't necessarily equate to success. But the Sooners' offense struggled mightily the last two seasons, ranking near the bottom in the conference and nationally in scoring, and Moser knew the team needed to find more ways to generate offense.
Through seven games, the Sooners are playing a lot faster. The Sooners are averaging 73.6 possessions per game, which ranks 125th nationally and sixth in the Big 12. That's a HUGE jump from where the Sooners have been.
They're starting to see the advantages of that pace. The Sooners are currently tied for 14th nationally in points per game (87.4) while averaging 61.8 shot attempts per game. Compare that to last season, when the Sooners averaged 67.7 points per game and 53.3 shots per game.
More specifically, they averaged 65.7 points per game and 51.2 shots per game through the first seven games of last season. Ironically, the Sooners are coming off a 106-87 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, a team they narrowly defeated 66-58 last season.
Their faster pace has also contributed to more opportunities in transition. They're averaging over 14 fast-break points per game, a huge increase over the seven fast-break points they averaged in the first seven games of last season.
The biggest beneficiary has been Otega Oweh, who’s been unlocked by the Sooners. He’s averaging a team-high 15.7 points on 68.7% shooting and has scored 13 points or more in all but one game this season. He also leads the team in steals with 16.
While Oweh isn’t known for his outside shot — though he’s made all five of his 3-point attempts this year — the Sooners’ emphasis on playing fast and getting to the rim has fit his strengths perfectly.
“I think Otega’s playing within himself,” Moser said last month. “Otega, he’s worked so hard. He’s a gym rat. He has worked so much on his shot, getting it up here, and he’s worked so much on his ball-handling. He’s worked on finishing. I was on him a lot last year. He’d drive in, throw it up and lay on the ground, and no one would touch him. I’d tell him, ‘Otega, you got to stay up on the ground, two feet.’ He’s finishing through contact. He’s not forcing a lot, and he’s just—he’s made a jump. It’s great to see his hard work pay off. He’s really put time in the gym.”
Otega isn’t the only player who’s benefited from playing fast. Transfer guard Javian McCollum has flourished, averaging 13.6 points and 3.0 assists per game on 49% shooting. John Hugley has also been a huge boost to the Sooners’ presence in the paint, finishing with a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double in the win over APB.
Hugley’s been incredibly helpful in stabilizing the team’s rebounding. After their season opener against Central Michigan — when Moser lamented his team's rebounding — the Sooners have been crashing the offensive glass. They have snagged nine or more offensive rebounds in their last six games, including 16 against UTRGV and 20 against Mississippi Valley State. Sam Godwin leads the team with 27 offensive rebounds, while Rivaldo Soares and Hugley have chipped in 12 and 10, respectively.
It can’t be overstated how impactful that’s been, considering the Sooners finished dead last in the Big 12 last season with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game. And those rebounds are helping create more scoring opportunities for the Sooners, which they struggled to generate last season.
All of it coming together to transform the Sooners’ offense. They’ve scored 79 or more in six of their seven games, a mark they failed to hit until the 11th game last season.
The Sooners will face bigger tests. The Arkansas game on Dec. 9 will be telling. And they’re still weeks away from entering Big 12 play, where they’ve struggled the last two seasons.
But there have been encouraging signs for the Sooners this year. If they keep them up, most importantly the pace, things could turn out much different in Year 3 of the Moser era.