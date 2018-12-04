The wait for Kyler Murray worth it
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The plan was easy to follow. It was a good plan for Kyler Murray, it really was. Transfer from Texas A&M to Oklahoma, sit out a season, learn from Baker Mayfield and take over for the 2017 season.N...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news