Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-21 14:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

This is Alex Grinch’s show

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop.com
@BPrzybylo
Staff Writer

Quite the role reversal for Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley on Sunday afternoon. It was a little more than four years ago when it was then-OU coach Bob Stoops introducing everybody in Norman to R...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}