“I'm not going to announce it to anybody, but you'll all figure it out,” said Venables on Thursday evening about what positions OU would be looking for. “And it's not much, but there are some spots we definitely need to.”

Thompson, a consensus four-star receiver for the 2022 class, entered the portal last weekend, and the Sooners immediately became the team to watch for the sophomore.

Former Texas wide receiver Brenen Thompson is going to try the other side of the Red River Rivalry, announcing his commitment to the Sooners on Monday, following his official visit to OU over the weekend.

Oklahoma makes its first move in the transfer portal, spring edition. It’s a familiar name and from a very familiar school.

It really shouldn’t be too much from OU in the weeks ahead, but wide receiver was absolutely a position that was circled even before spring practice.

Thompson has been known for his blazing speed throughout the recruiting process, but it’s going to be up to first-year receivers coach Emmett Jones to make it come together.

It’s what Jones prides himself on when it comes to development, and Thompson had one sole catch for 32 yards in nine games in his only season with the Longhorns.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby wasn’t shy in saying he knew his guys needed an addition or two in the room, post-spring practice.

“We're looking to add a couple more pieces to the puzzle as we get into this summer, and I'm excited about that part of it too,” said Lebby on Saturday after the spring game.

OU was hit hard in the portal and the NFL Draft following the 2022 season. The Sooners lost four guys and brought in one with former Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony. There were other names that went in and out of focus in recent months, but nobody that Venables and Jones decided to make a move for.

Thompson, however, is worth it in their eyes.

Yesterday’s rival can become today’s friend, and it’s something OU fans are learning to get comfortable with. Former Oklahoma State defensive end Trace Ford picked the Sooners in late-December and now a former Horn, believe it or not, will be a Sooner.

Thompson is the initial name to come to OU during this second transfer portal window. The Sooners have seen two names depart campus in the last week in cornerback Jaden Davis and defensive lineman Kori Roberson.

Although the Sooners won’t add nearly as many names this time around, Thompson checks a lot of boxes for what OU is going to need in 2023 and beyond and is a great start.



