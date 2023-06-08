OKLAHOMA CITY — One thing became clear early in Thursday’s game.

If Oklahoma wanted to win its third straight national championship, Florida State was going to make them earn it.

The Seminoles took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after a solo home run from Mack Leonard. It felt like an uphill climb for the Sooners, who struggled against Florida State ace pitcher Kathryn Sandercock through the first four innings.

But the Sooners, like they have all season, responded immediately.

Leadoff hitter Cydney Sanders opened the fifth inning with a solo home run to right field, tying the game at 1-1. Four pitchers later, OU captain Grace Lyons followed with a solo home run of her own to left field, giving the Sooners their first lead of the game.

Though the Sooners added one more insurance run in the sixth inning, the battle had been won.

The Sooners won 3-1, completing the sweep of Florida State and clinching the program’s seventh national championship. It’s just the second time in NCAA history that a team has won three consecutive championships.

While the Sooners’ offense struggled early, pitcher Alex Storako kept them in it. In her first career start at the Women’s College world Series, the senior held the Seminoles to two hits and zero runs in the first three innings. However, she got some help from a miraculous catch from Jayda Coleman at the centerfield wall, robbing the Seminoles of a three-run home run.

After Storako surrendered the home run in the fourth, OU coach Patty Gasso made a highly-anticipated move before the bottom of the fifth.

She brought in Jordy Bahl to close.

The sophomore standout immediately retired the side in order. She did the same in the sixth, and then clinched the win in the seventh inning with two strikeouts and a groundout.

The Sooners’ offense, meanwhile, got to work in the sixth inning. Alynah Torres hit an RBI single to shortstop that scored Bahl, giving the Sooners breathing room. The Sooners finished with eight hits as a team, led by two from Alyssa Brito and Lyons.

After the game, it was announced that Rylie Boone, Kinzie Hansen, Tiare Jennings, Coleman and Bahl were named to the WCWS All-Tournament Team. Bahl was named as Most Outstanding Player.

The Sooners end their season with a 53-game winning streak and a 61-1 overall record.