Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three Point Stance is measuring the strength of the teams in the Big 12 on and off the field, looks at some big-time 2022 prospects on defense to keep an eye on and names the top 10 playmaking defenders returning to college football.

Let’s wrap it up with our weight room metaphor with the Big 12. These categories speak for themselves.



POWER LIFTERS

Oklahoma — The Sooners are it in the Big 12 and that doesn’t look like it will change much with Texas up and down. I expect many more Big 12 titles coming up.



STRONG AND STEADY

Texas — The Longhorns could be in another category below this one if you want to argue but they remain the second best power program in the conference. However it’s puzzling that they haven’t broken through under Tom Herman.



Baylor — This was a tough call because they were a force under Matt Rhule and a lot is unknown with new coach Dave Aranda. Time will tell.



Okahoma State — The Pokes are always in contention it seems and Mike Gundy is a terrific coach.



ON THE COME UP

Kansas State — The Wildcats had a good season last year and new coach Chris Klieman has them moving in the right direction.



Iowa State — Matt Campbell has talent on his roster, a good quarterback in Brock Purdy and they can surprise some people as usual.



NEEDS MORE GYM TIME

TCU — Gary Patterson is a great coach and TCU has been up and down in recent years so they were just on the edge of come up. I just don’t know if it has the roster talent.



West Virginia — I like Neal Brown as a coach but I expected more from the Mountaineers last season. I’m not sure how far away they are from being a contender.



WEAKLINGS



Kansas — Les Miles has them on the come up in recruiting but until the results on the field happens, the Jayhawks will remain in this category.



Texas Tech — Patrick Mahomes helps recruiting with all the attention he’s getting, but roster depth is an issue.