After landing one of the best recruiting classes in the nation, and the highest-rated in recent memory at Oklahoma, the Sooners are hoping to see immediate returns from several freshmen in 2023.

The first, and most obvious, name that comes to mind is Jackson Arnold, the former five-star signal-caller from Denton (TX) who is viewed as the quarterback of the future in Norman. However, if things go well for starter Dillon Gabriel, Arnold's appearances may be limited this season.

The good news is that Arnold isn't the only five-star freshman in the fold this season, and he's far from the last one that Oklahoma expects to make an immediate impact.

Several true freshmen are expected to jump into the Sooners' defensive rotation right away, and three of them are garnering some national attention ahead of the season.

Adepoju Adeboware, Peyton Bowen, and Jasiah Wagoner have all been named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List.

Adeboware, listed at 6-4, 240 pounds, has drawn rave reviews throughout fall camp and is expected to grow into one of the best pass rushers that Oklahoma has seen in quite some time. Currently listed as the third-string defensive end behind Rondell Bothroyd and R Mason Thomas, Adeboware will certainly have his chances to get after opposing quarterbacks this season.

Bowen has already seen the field from several positions in his first offseason with Oklahoma, playing all over the defensive backfield throughout fall camp. With excellent ball skills and a football IQ that surpasses most players his age, Bowen has huge expectations this fall and is listed as the No. 2 strong safety behind Billy Bowman.

Wagoner, who has worked himself into the two-deep at cornerback behind Woodi Washington, has been a pleasant surprise for Jay Valai this offseason. Fully expecting to redshirt coming into his first season, Wagoner has picked up concepts rapidly and plays with an edge and physicality that will make it difficult to keep him off of the field.

It's been several years since the Oklahoma defense has lived up to the prowess that it built under Brent Venables in the 2000s, but the former defensive coordinator turned head coach has brought in some true playmakers since he returned to Norman and it might not be long before this defense is a force to be reckoned with once again.