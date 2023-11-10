Alex Shieldnight , arguably the finest defender on the Sooner State's east side, just became Oklahoma's sixth in-state commit in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound defensive end announced his verbal to the Sooners on Friday night, joining a burgeoning 2025 class that now features eight total pledges.

It's been a long, long time since the state of Oklahoma had a class of football recruits as deep and as talented as the class of 2025.

Shieldnight, a native of Wagoner, Okla., is regarded as a high three-star prospect by Rivals and ranked as the cycle's No. 8 player in the state. He was an early eval and offer for Oklahoma defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis, who gave Shieldnight his first FBS scholarship opportunity last December. At the time, Shieldnight was fresh off a breakout sophomore season in which he helped Wagoner to a 4A state championship. After receiving the offer from the Sooners, he added a bevy of additional offers throughout the offseason, including Arkansas, Tennessee, Houston and Kansas State.

A versatile player with a diverse athletic background, Shieldnight could have pursued a future in the Power 5 as either a defensive end or a tight end. He's a sprinter on the track circuit and a standout on the basketball court, but the gridiron is where he's made his name most prominent on the Oklahoma preps scene. As a sophomore, he racked up 83 total tackles (including 21 for loss), 12 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

He's taken a half-dozen campus visits to Oklahoma in the eleven months since receiving his offer, and most recently made his way to campus for the Sooners' Sept. 30 contest with Iowa State. The other top contender for his services was Arkansas, where his mother Stephanie played basketball in the mid-1990's. Shieldnight became a regular in both Norman and Fayetteville over the course of his relatively brief recruitment, but ultimately, his relationship with Chavis gave the Sooners a decisive advantage. Moreover, Oklahoma's 7-0 start didn't hurt, especially as Arkansas stumbled to a 2-6 record out of the gate.