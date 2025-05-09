Three-star OL Tristan Dare dishes on a new and significant offer from OU

What top targets in 2026 is Oklahoma in the best shape for at QB, RB, WR and TE heading into OV seasons? We have latest!
Blue-chip wideout from the state of Georgia reacts to his latest meeting with Ben Arbuckle and Emmett Jones
Parker has been doing everything for the Sooners over the past month.
Patty Gasso certainly doesn't see her team as the favorite heading into the conference tournament this week.
The Sooners head out to Athens, Georgia this week for the SEC Tournament.
What top targets in 2026 is Oklahoma in the best shape for at QB, RB, WR and TE heading into OV seasons? We have latest!
Blue-chip wideout from the state of Georgia reacts to his latest meeting with Ben Arbuckle and Emmett Jones
Parker has been doing everything for the Sooners over the past month.