"I've known him since I was maybe six years old," Ezukanma said of Jones. "Him coming through my house, recruiting my older brother, it was a big factor [because] I already know what he has for me and what he's ready to do with me."

Ezukanma had picked up the Oklahoma offer less than two weeks prior while at OU's camp and things moved quickly from there, as his relationship with Emmett Jones goes back years. Ezukanma's older brother Erik, a current member of the Miami Dolphins, played wide receiver under Jones at Texas Tech.

In a surprise announcement Tuesday night, three-star wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma announced his commitment to Oklahoma while still on an official visit with the Sooners.

According to Rivals, Ezukanma is the No. 95 wide receiver in the nation and a three-star prospect. He held offers from Arkansas, Oregon, Miami, Texas A&M and numerous other Power 5 programs.

"Just being up here, it just feels like I'm a part of the family," Ezukanma told OUInsider on Tuesday evening upon announcing his pledge. "I trust them with my development. I already know I'm home."

Beyond the relationship with Jones, Ezukanma said that Oklahoma's development of wide receivers over the years helped solidify his faith in the decision, as did the opportunity to play in Jeff Lebby's high-octane offense.

"The offense, everything that it provides, it just fits me so well," he remarked. "Going through the offense, they have a lot of option routes and plays that help me provide for the team. The first day of the visit, just going in there and talking with coaches, they welcomed me as family. And I really believe that I'm going to be developed the best I can be there and be really successful."

Ezukanma and James Nesta announced their commitments to Oklahoma mere seconds apart Tuesday, giving the Sooners eight commits in the class of 2024. He joins Kelly Daniels and Zion Kearney in a threefold receiver class, and the Sooners will look to add a fourth to the mix in the weeks ahead.