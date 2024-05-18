"I think just the xCoaches) telling us to make adjustments," Jennings said of the message before the fifth inning. " I think right away we did that. Going through the same thing inning after inning but finally making some adjustments, and it worked out. Definitely them calling us out, and we answered it really well. It happened to work out."

But Maxwell gave the Sooners' offense time to sort things out, and Jennings and Parker responded to the call.

That call to action was needed. The Sooners went cole after the first inning, logging just two hits between the second and fourth innings, which helped Oregon hang around.

"I liked how we answered their run right away and then there was a little bit of silence," OU coach Patty Gasso said. "And then in the fifth inning, they responded to a call from the coaches and did a really good job of attacking and keeping things going. Well-played, very well-played."

If that wasn't enough, Parker added a two-run home run in the sixth inning to put the finishing touches on the Sooners' 6-3 win over Oregon on Saturday at Love's Field.

Ella Parker got things started with a single. On the next pitch, Jennings ripped a no-doubt, two-run bomb to left field add some insurance runs.

The offense came back around in the fifth inning, and it came via senior Tiare Jennings .

The Sooners managed to score a pair of early runs in the first inning for an early 2-1 lead, but that score held through the first four innings. Kelly Maxwell did her part to keep the Oregon offense from doing further damage as the Sooners searched for run support.

— Maxwell gave up an early home run to Ariel Carlson in the top of the first.

After that, she was lights out.

Maxwell didn't give up another hit over the next six innings and retired the final 17 batters she faced. That included the fifth inning, when she struck out the side in order.

Maxwell finished with eight strikeouts while not walking a single batter.

"I just thought Kelly was superb," Gasso said. "I thought she got better as the game went on. But to hold those guys down to a couple of hits, eight strikeouts. That’s big time for us. Again, she started good but finished great."

— The Sooners led 6-1 heading into the final frame. Karlie Keeney, who excelled both in relief and as a starter in the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State, relieved Maxwell heading into the seventh.

But she gave up three straight hits, including a home run to Emma Kauf, to open the frame that helped the Ducks cut the lead to three runs.

Maxwell was reinserted, striking out her next batter and helping turn a double play for the final outs.

"It’s important that we give big-moment opportunities to some of our pitchers," Gasso said. "So, some people might go, ‘What are you doing?’ We know what we’re doing. We know what we have to do..."

— Her performance against Oregon was the latest sign that Tiare Jennings has found her rhythm at the right time.

In the seven games prior to last weekend's Big 12 Tournament, Jennings had gone just three for 26 at the plate. Since the quarterfinal game against Kansas, Jennings has recorded seven hits in 15 at-bats.

That includes her two for four performance against Oregon. Before her pivotal fifth-inning home run, Jennings hit a double that eventually led to two runs for the Sooners.

“I think the big thing is I think we get in trouble when we start comparing what we were or what we used to be or whatnot, and I think that's where we start getting in trouble," Jennings said. "But staying present. We've been talking about just staying present and not missing any moment. So it's kind of just no looking back, no looking ahead, but staying in each moment and just not letting us get too far ahead or just getting too down on ourselves and just resetting every game.

"If I don't have success, I know someone's going to pick me up. Same thing with offense and defense, but just not letting ourselves get too ahead of ourselves, just staying right where we are and learning from each other.”

That home run was No. 94 for Jennings in her career.

— Jayda Coleman, Jennings and Parker accounted for six of the Sooners' nine runs.

That trio, which bats in the first three spots in the lineup, respectively, has really found a groove in recent weeks.

"I feel good when I see them come up," Gasso said. "I like Jayda in that leadoff. She’s really starting to get hot. She can lay down the bunt, beat it out. She is a good hitter, knows how to hit in big moments. These two, it’s fun because I can do a lot of things with both of them... I think Ella’s first at-bat wasn’t great, but what I love about her is she just adjusts. She wants to learn. She’s asking for information from the left side. ‘What did you see?’ It’s really wonderful to see these freshmen going to another orbit right now.”

— The Sooners' two runs in the first inning came from a Kasidi Pickering sacrifice fly and an RBI single from Alyssa Brito.

— Up next: The Sooners wait to find out their opponent for Sunday's regional finals. The Sooners will advance to and host a super regional with a win, or play an if-necessary game at 4:30 with a loss.