Todd Bates' DL group hoping added "girth" makes sizable difference in 2023
Oklahoma's defensive line play was more a hindrance than a help in 2022, and the players in that group know that things have to change drastically if the defense is going to reach its goals in 2023.
Last season, the Sooners allowed 187.5 rushing yards per game, ranking 106th nationally in that department, and it played a major part in their inability to get off the field on third and fourth down.
When looking back on film from a season ago, the Sooners got pushed around regularly by opposing offensive lines, particularly late in games.
It's not a coincidence that the OU coaching staff has been preaching "competitive depth" this offseason. The Sooners simply didn't have enough bodies, or size, to be serviceable up front, let alone play to the standard that defensive tackle coach Todd Bates expects.
However, heading into the 2023 season, there's a sizable difference to this group physically, and it jumps off the page when looking at the depth chart.
Isaiah Coe is the only returning defensive lineman that weighed in north of 300 pounds a season ago but has tacked on nine pounds to go from 305 pounds to 314 pounds.
Jordan Kelly, who weighed in at 288 pounds last season, is listed at 302 pounds.
Redshirt Sophomore Kelvin Gilliam? 300 pounds.
Tennessee transfer DL Da'Jon Terry comes in a whopping 321 pounds.
In some of the recent footage from OU Fall Camp, it's easy to see the difference in what Oklahoma's defensive line is working with in 2023 compared to what they had last season.
In all, the Sooners possess five defensive linemen over the 300-pound threshold and several more that are approaching it. In terms of size alone, OU's defensive front is in a much better place than it was a season ago, and that's not lost on Coach Bates.
"When you talk about being more physical, it comes with heavy-handedness, and it comes with girth," Bates said about his group being bigger coming into 2023. "Having multiple 300-pounders is what you need this year, and especially in that conference where we're going."
When the Sooners make the jump to the SEC in 2024, they hope to have even more physically imposing specimens up front, with guys like David Stone, Williams Nwaneri, and Dominick McKinley heavily on their radar for the class of 2024.
However, Bates is expecting big things from his group in their final year in the Big 12 after an offseason filled with hard work.
"I'll tell you what, they really went to work," Bates said of his group this offseason. "That's the only way to improve the way we needed to. We really had to do some grown man work, with a hard hat on and a lunch pail, and not expecting, really, any praise for it. That's the job of a defensive tackle. It's the closest thing to offensive line, and the second most selfless position, other than the offensive line. Those guys are eating double teams, they're doing lot of the dirty work.
"Those guys have really put in that work, and I can't wait to see the fruit of their labor coming into this camp, continuing to grind, and then the fruit of their labor this season."