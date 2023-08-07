Oklahoma's defensive line play was more a hindrance than a help in 2022, and the players in that group know that things have to change drastically if the defense is going to reach its goals in 2023.

Last season, the Sooners allowed 187.5 rushing yards per game, ranking 106th nationally in that department, and it played a major part in their inability to get off the field on third and fourth down.

When looking back on film from a season ago, the Sooners got pushed around regularly by opposing offensive lines, particularly late in games.

It's not a coincidence that the OU coaching staff has been preaching "competitive depth" this offseason. The Sooners simply didn't have enough bodies, or size, to be serviceable up front, let alone play to the standard that defensive tackle coach Todd Bates expects.

However, heading into the 2023 season, there's a sizable difference to this group physically, and it jumps off the page when looking at the depth chart.

Isaiah Coe is the only returning defensive lineman that weighed in north of 300 pounds a season ago but has tacked on nine pounds to go from 305 pounds to 314 pounds.

Jordan Kelly, who weighed in at 288 pounds last season, is listed at 302 pounds.

Redshirt Sophomore Kelvin Gilliam? 300 pounds.

Tennessee transfer DL Da'Jon Terry comes in a whopping 321 pounds.

In some of the recent footage from OU Fall Camp, it's easy to see the difference in what Oklahoma's defensive line is working with in 2023 compared to what they had last season.