TULSA, Okla. – In playing its first ranked opponent of the season, Oklahoma learned a lot about what it’s going to take at this type of level heading into Big 12 conference play and beyond. Arkansas is a top-10 team for a reason, and the Razorbacks showed it in an 88-78 victory against the Sooners in the Crimson-Cardinal Classic on Saturday afternoon at the BOK Center in Tulsa. The Sooners played even with the Hogs for the first 20 minutes, but then Arkansas put the clamps on defensively, and OU didn’t have enough of a response. “That's a big part of the story,” head coach Porter Moser said. “Almost the huge part. If you look at the timeline, it was their defensive pressure: turnover, basket. Turnover, basket. Turnover, basket. “They capitalized and that's what they do. We talked about it – taking care of the ball. Because they turn them into baskets with their extreme athletic ability. But it was the turnovers that led to baskets that got them the lead and we didn't respond to that.”

OU came out firing on all cylinders offensively, but after Grant Sherfield picked up his second foul with 4:52 left in the first half a 32-29 lead turned into a 43-40 deficit at halftime. And from the 14-minute point of the second half through the rest of the game, Arkansas never led by less than nine points. Despite all the pressure, Sherfield and freshman guard Los Uzan continue to show how well they’re working together right now. Sherfield, despite being hounded by multiple defenders all game, finished with 23 points with three assists and four turnovers. Uzan, in his second career start, had 15 points and five assists. But Moser knows he’s going to need more. “We have to have more guys that come with it,” Moser said. “We didn’t get catches. You put a lot of pressure when you don’t have catches. That’s why we were going with multiple guards. So much credit to them with their length and athletic ability and their effort. Those were all high on their part. I give them a ton of credit on that. We had some guys who didn’t play as well as they’d been playing.” Tip-ins *It was an afternoon to forget for senior Tanner Groves. Saddled with foul trouble for much of the first half and then practically all of the second half, could never get into a rhythm. Groves finished with six points, four rebounds before fouling out and playing just 21 minutes. *If you want a positive, look toward Joe Bamisile. He was able to get his athletic ability into the game and show some signs of life after a dismal last couple of weeks.