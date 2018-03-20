A little more than 13 months after he announced he was committing to OU, Young has set himself up to be a lottery pick in June’s NBA Draft.

Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young announced Tuesday morning he is leaving the Sooners to enter the NBA Draft.

And like that, poof, he was gone.





Following an 11-20 season last year, Young was the catalyst behind the Sooners going 18-14 this season and reaching the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“After an unforgettable year at the University of Oklahoma, I will enter the June NBA draft and fully immerse myself in the pursuit of a pro basketball career,” Young told ESPN. “I'll never regret a moment I spent at the University of Oklahoma, or my decision to stay home and become a Sooner for life.”

Young’s rise was one of the stories to watch during the initial couple of months of the college basketball season, setting records along the way.

Young averaged 27.4 points per game and 8.7 assists per game, in all likelihood becoming the first player ever to lead the nation in both categories.

"We're extremely pleased for Trae,” said OU head coach Lon Kruger in a press release. “He had the type of season that deserves this attention and put him in the position that he's in now. We're very excited for him going forward and the next chapter in his basketball career. We expect it to all work out for him in a fantastic way."

He tied the single-game record with 22 assists in one game during OU’s victory over Northwestern State and was the runaway winner of the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

He set the Big 12 freshman scoring record with 876 points and earned first-team all-Big 12. The accolades seemingly came with every single game.

Young scored more than 40 points on four occasions, including setting a career-high 48 points in a loss at Oklahoma State.

Young owns the Oklahoma freshman records for points, assists, 3-pointers and made free throws, and he earned the prestigious 2018 Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year Award, selected by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

“Goodbye OU, and hello NBA,” Young concluded in his first-person narrative to ESPN. “As always, I am ready to get to work.”

Young had until April 22 to declare for the draft and early entrants have until June 11 to withdraw as long as they don't sign with an agent.

The NBA Draft Combine will take place May 16-20 in Chicago, with the draft on June 21.