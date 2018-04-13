Richmond (Texas) Travis five-star wide receiver Arjei Henderson has come back home to the Sooners, committing to OU for a second occasion during his recruitment.

It’s about 14 months later than first expected, but Oklahoma once again has a crucial recruiter when it comes to its 2019 #NewWave19 class.

Henderson initially made the call Feb. 19, 2017, at OU’s junior day and was in Norman this time around as well for his official visit for OU’s jam-packed spring game event weekend to do the honors.

You can understand if some OU fans are skeptical this one will stick, but things are a lot different compared to when he first decided 14 months ago.

Henderson was offered on Valentine’s Day last year and committed a mere five days later. He was on his way to becoming a major national prospect, but perhaps even Henderson didn’t realize he was really going to have an offer from a who’s who in college football.

With the offers piling up, you knew visits were bound to go down. You simply can’t stop that in today’s recruiting. Henderson backed off his OU commitment April 23 and started to play the field.

It’s going too far to say OU was out of sight and out of mind, but by the summer, things were definitely trending in another direction.

Henderson committed for the second time during his recruitment when he opted for Oregon on July 29. His intentions sounded pure, but few believed Eugene would be where Henderson would call home.

It wasn’t until November where things perked back up in a major way. The Sooners brought the 2019 house for unofficial visits for a crucial November contest against TCU.

OU delivered on the field in a 38-20 victory, and you slowly started to realize it was about to deliver on the recruiting trail.

Henderson was expected to make the trip to Norman, but he didn’t. Despite that fact, Henderson did decommit from Oregon the next day because who says you can’t go home again? OU never lost touch with Henderson following the decommitment, and the Sooners allowed Henderson the freedom he needed to start making an informed decision.

The Sooners became the team to watch once again. Henderson never made it back to OU during the winter months although he was hoping to reappear for a junior day event.

He eventually listed a final three of OU, Texas A&M and Alabama. Though there were reasons to suggest he could be an Aggie or with the Crimson Tide, the prevailing thought was Henderson would indeed return to OU.

Add in the fact fellow five-star receiver, Allen (Texas) High’s Theo Wease, would be rejoining OU’s squad as well, and the writing was on the wall.

Wease and Henderson committed to OU together last February. It was déjà vu for OU at the spring game weekend, giving OU three Rivals 100 receivers to go along with Carrollton (Texas) Hebron’s Trejan Bridges.

The foundation is there for 2019 with Phoenix Pinnacle quarterback Spencer Rattler and Plano (Texas) Prestonwood Christian tight end Austin Stogner. Now it’s time for that group to start building their future together.